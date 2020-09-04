Glossary of Security Terms: HSTS

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Visit SmartBear Software https://bit.ly/3g8JRF6promoted
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
HTTP Strict Transport Security lets a web site inform the browser that it should never load the site using HTTP and should automatically convert all attempts to access the site using HTTP to HTTPS requests instead. It consists in one HTTP header,
, sent by the server with the resource.
Strict-Transport-Security
In other words, it tells the browser that changing the protocol from
HTTP to HTTPS in a URL works (and is more secure) and asks the browser
to do it for every request.
Strict-Transport-Security
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.