0
Glossary of Security Terms: HSTS by Mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: HSTS

September 4th 2020
Mozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

HTTP Strict Transport Security lets a web site inform the browser that it should never load the site using HTTP and should automatically convert all attempts to access the site using HTTP to HTTPS requests instead. It consists in one HTTP header, 

Strict-Transport-Security
, sent by the server with the resource.

In other words, it tells the browser that changing the protocol from
HTTP to HTTPS in a URL  works (and is more secure) and asks the browser
to do it for every request.

Learn more

View Previous Terms:

Mozilla Contributors

Mozilla Contributors

