Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoGlossary of Security Terms: HMAC by@mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: HMAC

September 3rd 2020
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

HMAC is a protocol used for cryptographically authenticating messages. It can use any kind of cryptographic functions, and its strengh depends on the underlying function (SHA1 or MD5 for instance), and the chosen secret key. With such a combination, the HMAC verification algorithm is then known with a compound name such as HMAC-SHA1.

HMAC is used to ensure both integrity and authentication.

Learn more

General knowledge

Technical reference

View Previous Terms:

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Read my stories

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Related

How to use Javascript's Performance API and measure page performance

pre-emoji story
#hackernoon-top-story
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

3min
05/29/20

What Does Ethereum 3.0 Look Like?

5 reactions
#blockchain
Author profile picture
01/06/21

Tags

#data-protection#security-terms#mozilla#hackernoon-top-story#backend#web-development#mdn#security
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.