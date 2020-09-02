Before you go, check out these stories!

Glossary of Security Terms: Hash

September 2nd 2020
@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

The hash function takes a variable length message input and produces a fixed-length hash output. It is commonly in the form of a 128-bit "fingerprint" or "message digest". Hashes are very useful for cryptography — they insure the integrity of transmitted data. This provides the basis for HMAC's, which provide message authentication.

