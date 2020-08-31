Glossary of Security Terms: Forbidden Header Name

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Visit SmartBear Software https://bit.ly/3g8JRF6promoted
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
A forbidden header name is the name of any HTTP header that cannot be modified programmatically; specifically, an HTTP request header name (in contrast with a Forbidden response header name).
Modifying such headers is forbidden because the user agent retains full control over them. Names starting with
are reserved for creating new headers safe from APIs using Fetch that grant developers control over headers, such as
`Sec-`
.
XMLHttpRequest
Forbidden header names start with
or
Proxy-
, or are one of the following names:
Sec-
Accept-Charset
Accept-Encoding
Access-Control-Request-Headers
Access-Control-Request-Method
Connection
Content-Length
Cookie
Cookie2
Date
DNT
Expect
Feature-Policy
Host
Keep-Alive
Origin
Proxy-
Sec-
Referer
TE
Trailer
Transfer-Encoding
Upgrade
Via
Note: Theheader is no longer forbidden, as per spec — see forbidden header name list (this was implemented in Firefox 43) — it can now be set in a Fetch Headers object, or via XHR setRequestHeader(). However, Chrome will silently drop the header from Fetch requests (see Chromium bug 571722).
User-Agent
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.