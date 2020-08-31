Glossary of Security Terms: Forbidden Header Name

A forbidden header name is the name of any HTTP header that cannot be modified programmatically; specifically, an HTTP request header name (in contrast with a Forbidden response header name).

Modifying such headers is forbidden because the user agent retains full control over them. Names starting with

`Sec-`

are reserved for creating new headers safe from APIs using Fetch that grant developers control over headers, such as XMLHttpRequest

Forbidden header names start with

Proxy-

Sec-

Accept-Charset

Accept-Encoding

Access-Control-Request-Headers

Access-Control-Request-Method

Connection

Content-Length

Cookie

Cookie2

Date

DNT

Expect

Feature-Policy

Host

Keep-Alive

Origin

Proxy-

Sec-

Referer

TE

Trailer

Transfer-Encoding

Upgrade

Via

Note: The User-Agent header is no longer forbidden, as per spec — see forbidden header name list (this was implemented in Firefox 43) — it can now be set in a Fetch Headers object, or via XHR setRequestHeader(). However, Chrome will silently drop the header from Fetch requests (see Chromium bug 571722).

