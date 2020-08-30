Glossary of Security Terms: Datagram Transport Layer Security

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) is a protocol used to secure datagram-based communications. It's based on the stream-focused Transport Layer Security (TLS), providing a similar level of security. As a datagram protocol, DTLS doesn't guarantee the order of message delivery, or even that messages will be delivered at all. However, DTLS gains the benefits of datagram protocols, too; in particular, the lower overhead and reduced latency.
These features are especially useful for one of the most common areas in which DTLS comes into play: WebRTC. All of the WebRTC related protocols are required to encrypt their communications using DTLS; this includes SCTP, SRTP, and STUN.
