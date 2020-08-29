Glossary of Security Terms: Digital Сertificate

A digital certificate is a data file that binds a publicly known cryptographic key to an organization. A digital certificate contains information about an organization, such as the common name (e.g., mozilla.org), the organization unit (e.g., Mozilla Corporation), and the location (e.g., Mountain View).

Digital certificates are most commonly signed by a certificate authority, attesting to the certificate's authenticity.

