Glossary of Security Terms: Digital Сertificate

Glossary of Security Terms: Digital Сertificate

August 29th 2020
Mozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A digital certificate is a data file that binds a publicly known cryptographic key to an organization. A digital certificate contains information about an organization, such as the common name (e.g., mozilla.org), the organization unit (e.g., Mozilla Corporation), and the location (e.g., Mountain View).

Digital certificates are most commonly signed by a certificate authority, attesting to the certificate's authenticity.

View Previous Terms:

