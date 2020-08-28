Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Glossary of Security Terms: Decryption by@mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: Decryption

August 28th 2020
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

In cryptography, decryption is the conversion of ciphertext into cleartext.

Decryption is a cryptographic primitive: it transforms a ciphertext message into plaintext using a cryptographic algorithm called a cipher. Like encryption, decryption in modern ciphers is performed using a specific algorithm and a secret, called the key. Since the algorithm is often public, the key must stay secret if the encryption stays secure.

Decryption is the reverse of encryption and if the key stays secret, decryption without knowing the specific secret, decryption is mathematically hard to perform. How hard depends on the security of the cryptographic algorithm chosen and evolves with the progress of cryptanalysis.

