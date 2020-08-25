Glossary of Security Terms: Cryptographic Hash Function

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
A cryptographic hash function, also sometimes called a digest function, is a cryptographic primitive transforming a message of arbitrary size into a message of fixed size, called a digest. Cryptographic hash functions are used for authentication, digital signatures, and message authentication codes.
To be used for cryptography, a hash function must have these qualities:
Cryptographic hash functions such as MD5 and SHA-1 are considered
broken, as attacks have been found that significantly reduce their
collision resistance.
