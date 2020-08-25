Glossary of Security Terms: Cryptographic Hash Function

A cryptographic hash function, also sometimes called a digest function, is a cryptographic primitive transforming a message of arbitrary size into a message of fixed size, called a digest. Cryptographic hash functions are used for authentication, digital signatures, and message authentication codes.

To be used for cryptography, a hash function must have these qualities:

quick to compute (because they are generated frequently)

messages, and only brute-force can generate a message that leads to a given digest) tamper-resistant (any change to a message leads to a different digest)

collision-resistant (it should be impossible to find two different messages that produce the same digest)

Cryptographic hash functions such as MD5 and SHA-1 are considered

broken, as attacks have been found that significantly reduce their

collision resistance.

