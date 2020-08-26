Glossary of Security Terms: Cryptanalysis

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Visit SmartBear Software https://bit.ly/3g8JRF6promoted
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
Cryptanalysis is the branch of cryptography that studies how to break codes and cryptosystems. Cryptanalysis creates techniques to break ciphers, in particular by methods more efficient than a brute-force search. In addition to traditional methods like frequency analysis and index of coincidence, cryptanalysis includes more recent methods, like linear cryptanalysis or differential cryptanalysis, that can break more advanced ciphers.
General knowledge
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.