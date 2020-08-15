Glossary of Security Terms: Challenge-Response Authentication

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
In security protocols, a challenge is some data sent to the client by the server in order to generate a different response each time. Challenge-response protocols are one way to fight against replay attacks where an attacker listens to the previous messages and resends them at a later time to get the same credentials as the original message.
The HTTP authentication protocol is challenge-response based, though the "Basic" protocol isn't using a real challenge (the realm is always the same).
