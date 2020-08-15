Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoGlossary of Security Terms: Challenge-Response Authentication by@mozilla

Glossary of Security Terms: Challenge-Response Authentication

August 15th 2020
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

In security protocols, a challenge is some data sent to the client by the server in order to generate a different response each time. Challenge-response protocols are one way to fight against replay attacks where an attacker listens to the previous messages and resends them at a later time to get the same credentials as the original message.

The HTTP authentication protocol is challenge-response based, though the "Basic" protocol isn't using a real challenge (the realm is always the same).

Learn more

 View Previous Terms:

Credits

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Read my stories

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Related

How to use Javascript's Performance API and measure page performance

pre-emoji story
#hackernoon-top-story
Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

3min
05/29/20

The Weird Parts of JavaScript

9 reactions
#js
Author profile picture

@jcwiiJ Chris Wingeier II

01/06/21

Tags

#beginners#security-terms#mozilla#password-protection#backend#web-development#security#challenge-response-auth
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.