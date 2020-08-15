Glossary of Security Terms: Challenge-Response Authentication

@ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

In security protocols, a challenge is some data sent to the client by the server in order to generate a different response each time. Challenge-response protocols are one way to fight against replay attacks where an attacker listens to the previous messages and resends them at a later time to get the same credentials as the original message.

The HTTP authentication protocol is challenge-response based, though the "Basic" protocol isn't using a real challenge (the realm is always the same).

Learn more

View Previous Terms:

Credits

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/challenge

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 license

Share this story @ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Read my stories Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Tags