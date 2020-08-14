Glossary of Security Terms: Certificate Authority

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
A certificate authority (CA) is an organization that signs digital certificates and their associated public keys. This certifies that an organization that requested a digital certificate (e.g., Mozilla Corporation) is authorized to request a certificate for the subject named in the certificate (e.g., mozilla.org).
Web browsers come preloaded with a list of certificate authorities trusted to issue digital certificates.
