Glossary of Security Terms: Certificate Authority

@ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

A certificate authority (CA) is an organization that signs digital certificates and their associated public keys. This certifies that an organization that requested a digital certificate (e.g., Mozilla Corporation) is authorized to request a certificate for the subject named in the certificate (e.g., mozilla.org).

Web browsers come preloaded with a list of certificate authorities trusted to issue digital certificates.

Learn more

View Previous Terms:

Credits

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Certificate_authority

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 license

Share this story @ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Read my stories Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Tags