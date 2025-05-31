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Global Refining Gridlocks Are the New Deterrent to War

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by[email protected]@kumarovski

May 31st, 2025
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science#oil-and-gas#global-oil-refining-capacity#refinery-supply-chain-risks#crude-oil-geopolitics-2025#refinery-impact-on-warfare#mutually-assured-refining#strategic-petroleum-myths#hackernoon-top-story

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