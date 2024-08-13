Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Giving Credit Where Credit Is Due: News Outlet Sues AI for Removing Copyright Informationby@legalpdf
    130 reads

    Giving Credit Where Credit Is Due: News Outlet Sues AI for Removing Copyright Information

    by Legal PDF: Tech Court CasesAugust 13th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Defendants, such as OpenAI and Microsoft, are accused of intentionally removing copyright management information—like author names, titles, and copyright notices—from Plaintiff’s works when creating training sets for ChatGPT and Copilot. This omission allegedly allowed the AI models to use copyrighted journalism without proper attribution, potentially infringing on copyright laws.
    featured image - Giving Credit Where Credit Is Due: News Outlet Sues AI for Removing Copyright Information
    copyright symbol Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture

    The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc. v. OpenAI Court Filing, retrieved on June 27, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 8 of 18.

    96. ChatGPT and Copilot do not have any independent knowledge of the information provided in their responses. Rather, to service Defendants’ paying customers, ChatGPT and Copilot instead repackage, among other material, the copyrighted journalism work product developed by Plaintiff, and others, at often considerable expense.


    97. When providing responses, ChatGPT and Copilot give the impression that they are an all-knowing, “intelligent” source of the information being provided, when in reality, the responses are frequently based on copyrighted works of journalism that ChatGPT and Copilot simply mimic.


    98. If ChatGPT and Copilot were trained on works of journalism that included the original author, title, copyright notice, and terms of use information, they would have learned to communicate that information when providing responses to users unless Defendants trained them otherwise.


    99. Based on the information described above, thousands of Plaintiff’s copyrighted works were included in Defendants’ training sets without the author, title, copyright notice, and terms of use information that Plaintiff conveyed in publishing them.


    100. Based on the information above, including the OpenAI Defendants’ admission to using the Dragnet and Newspaper extraction methods, which remove author, title, copyright notice, and terms of use information from copyright-protected news articles published online, the OpenAI Defendants intentionally removed author, title, copyright notice, and terms of use information from Plaintiff’s copyrighted works in creating ChatGPT training sets.


    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on June 27, 2024, motherjones.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases@legalpdf
    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my storiesLegalPDF.tech

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #ai-copyright-infringement #cir-v.-openai #ai-plagiarism #ai-training-data #openai-copyright-lawsuit #openai-dmca-violation #ai-ethics #ai-and-ip

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Uber: PAGA Plaintiff No Different Than A Member of the General Public
    by legalpdf
    Feb 02, 2024
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Copyright Your AI Creations
    by julieplavnik
    Sep 30, 2023
    #generative-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Center for Investigative Reporting Sues OpenAI in New York Federal Court
    by legalpdf
    Aug 13, 2024
    #ai-copyright-infringement
    Article Thumbnail
    The Center for Investigative Reporting Claims OpenAI Exploited Its Work Without Permission
    by legalpdf
    Aug 13, 2024
    #ai-copyright-infringement
    Article Thumbnail
    Is ChatGPT a Liar? Oldest Non-profit Newsroom Files Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against OpenAI
    by legalpdf
    Aug 13, 2024
    #ai-copyright-infringement
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas