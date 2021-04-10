GitHub Actions To Bring You Consistency

Chief Editor at Evrone.com
Modern development is so complex that it is simply impossible to keep everything in mind, especially various practices for writing code. This is where linters come to the rescue. They help maintain certain standards in the project and keep the code base in order.
At Evrone, we develop projects in a variety of programming languages, including Ruby, Go, Rust, Python, Elixir, etc., and we connect different linters to each project. To make sure our code meets all quality standards, we run linters using CI services for every commit submitted to GitHub.
It is very important to us that the result of linters' work is always visible on GitHub, for example, in the form of comments to pull requests. To do this, we use reviewdog, which automates code review and provides seamless integration of any linter with GitHub. Here’s why reviewdog is so good:
"
$ dotenv-linter | reviewdog -efm="%f:%l %m
As cool as reviewdog is, we still had to spend time setting up CI services to run linters for each project. But that all changed when GitHub announced GitHub Actions, a new tool for automating workflows. Simply put, this is a full-fledged CI/CD service with great capabilities that allows you to create your own actions and share them with the community.
Having switched to GitHub Actions, we decided to write our own actions to run popular linters. By doing this, we could simplify the process of connecting linters to any project. This is what we ended up with:
All of our actions can publish linter comments in two modes.
1. As an annotation in the code (
)
github-pr-check
2. And in the form of comments to pull requests (
)
github-pr-review
The first 4 actions (action-rubocop, action-brakeman, action-reek, and action-fasterer) allow you to run popular linters from the Ruby community: rubocop, brakeman, reek, and fasterer. To connect these actions to your project, you just need to create a
file with the following content:
.github/workflows/linters.yml
# .github/workflows/linters.yml
name: linters
on: [pull_request]
jobs:
linters:
name: runner / linters
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- name: Check out code
uses: actions/checkout@v1
- name: rubocop
uses: reviewdog/action-rubocop@v1
with:
rubocop_version: gemfile
rubocop_extensions: rubocop-rails:gemfile rubocop-rspec:gemfile
github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }}
- name: brakeman
uses: reviewdog/action-brakeman@v1
with:
brakeman_version: gemfile
github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }}
- name: reek
uses: reviewdog/action-reek@v1
with:
reek_version: gemfile
github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }}
- name: fasterer
uses: vk26/action-fasterer@v1
with:
github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }}
For action-rubocop, action-brakeman, and action-reek, it is possible to specify the linter version. There are 3 options available:
- the version from Gemfile.lock will be installed.
gemfile
Action-rubocop also provides the ability to install additional extensions. The following extensions are installed by default:
. But this can be overridden using the
rubocop-rails, rubocop-performance, rubocop-rspec, rubocop-i18n, rubocop-rake
attribute.
rubocop_extensions
The next action, action-hadolint, looks for all
in the project and checks them using the hadolint linter. Usage example:
Dockerfile
# .github/workflows/hadolint.yml
name: hadolint
on: [pull_request]
jobs:
hadolint:
name: runner / hadolint
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- name: Check out code
uses: actions/checkout@v1
- name: hadolint
uses: reviewdog/action-hadolint@v1
with:
github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }}
hadolint_ignore: DL3008
And last but not least, is action-dotenv-linter. It allows you to easily and simply check all
files on the project. Usage example:
.env
# .github/workflows/dotenv_linter.yml
name: dotenv-linter
on: [pull_request]
jobs:
dotenv-linter:
name: runner / dotenv-linter
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- name: Check out code
uses: actions/checkout@v1
- name: dotenv-linter
uses: dotenv-linter/action-dotenv-linter@v2
with:
github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }}
dotenv_linter_flags: --skip UnorderedKey
Find more GitHub Actions on the GitHub Marketplace page
Previously published at https://evrone.com/github-actions. The author of the story is the Chief Editor at Evrone.
