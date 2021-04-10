GitHub Actions To Bring You Consistency

Modern development is so complex that it is simply impossible to keep everything in mind, especially various practices for writing code. This is where linters come to the rescue. They help maintain certain standards in the project and keep the code base in order.

At Evrone, we develop projects in a variety of programming languages, including Ruby, Go, Rust, Python, Elixir, etc., and we connect different linters to each project. To make sure our code meets all quality standards, we run linters using CI services for every commit submitted to GitHub.

Reviewdog

It is very important to us that the result of linters' work is always visible on GitHub, for example, in the form of comments to pull requests. To do this, we use reviewdog, which automates code review and provides seamless integration of any linter with GitHub. Here’s why reviewdog is so good:

It is written in Go and can be compiled into a binary file and connected to any project, regardless of the programming language. It can work with any linters, you just need to redirect the linter result to the reviewdog input and define the linter output format, for example, $ dotenv-linter | reviewdog -efm="%f:%l %m " It supports a large number of linters out of the box, such as dotenv-linter, rubocop and others.

GitHub Actions

As cool as reviewdog is, we still had to spend time setting up CI services to run linters for each project. But that all changed when GitHub announced GitHub Actions, a new tool for automating workflows. Simply put, this is a full-fledged CI/CD service with great capabilities that allows you to create your own actions and share them with the community.

Having switched to GitHub Actions, we decided to write our own actions to run popular linters. By doing this, we could simplify the process of connecting linters to any project. This is what we ended up with:

All of our actions can publish linter comments in two modes.

1. As an annotation in the code (

github-pr-check

2. And in the form of comments to pull requests (

github-pr-review

Ruby Actions

The first 4 actions (action-rubocop, action-brakeman, action-reek, and action-fasterer) allow you to run popular linters from the Ruby community: rubocop, brakeman, reek, and fasterer. To connect these actions to your project, you just need to create a

.github/workflows/linters.yml

# .github/workflows/linters.yml name: linters on: [pull_request] jobs: linters: name: runner / linters runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Check out code uses: actions/checkout@v1 - name: rubocop uses: reviewdog/action-rubocop@v1 with : rubocop_version: gemfile rubocop_extensions: rubocop-rails:gemfile rubocop-rspec:gemfile github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }} - name: brakeman uses: reviewdog/action-brakeman@v1 with : brakeman_version: gemfile github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }} - name: reek uses: reviewdog/action-reek@v1 with : reek_version: gemfile github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }} - name: fasterer uses: vk26/action-fasterer@v1 with : github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }}

file with the following content:

For action-rubocop, action-brakeman, and action-reek, it is possible to specify the linter version. There are 3 options available:

An empty value or no version - the latest version will be installed.

gemfile - the version from Gemfile.lock will be installed.

- the version from Gemfile.lock will be installed. 1.0.0 - the specified version will be installed.

Action-rubocop also provides the ability to install additional extensions. The following extensions are installed by default:

rubocop-rails, rubocop-performance, rubocop-rspec, rubocop-i18n, rubocop-rake

rubocop_extensions

Dockerfile Action

. But this can be overridden using theattribute.

The next action, action-hadolint, looks for all

Dockerfile

# .github/workflows/hadolint.yml name: hadolint on: [pull_request] jobs: hadolint: name: runner / hadolint runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Check out code uses: actions/checkout@v1 - name: hadolint uses: reviewdog/action-hadolint@v1 with : github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }} hadolint_ignore: DL3008

Dotenv-linter Action

in the project and checks them using the hadolint linter. Usage example:

And last but not least, is action-dotenv-linter. It allows you to easily and simply check all

.env

# .github/workflows/dotenv_linter.yml name: dotenv-linter on: [pull_request] jobs: dotenv-linter: name: runner / dotenv-linter runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Check out code uses: actions/checkout@v1 - name: dotenv-linter uses: dotenv-linter/action-dotenv-linter@v2 with : github_token: ${{ secrets.github_token }} dotenv_linter_flags: --skip UnorderedKey

files on the project. Usage example:

Find more GitHub Actions on the GitHub Marketplace page and reach out to us if you need help with the development of your project.

