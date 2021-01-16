GitHub Actions CI config for MySQL, Redis, Elasticsearch in Ruby on Rails project with RSpec tests

@ knapsackpro Knapsack Pro Speed up your tests. Run 1 hour test suite in 2 minutes with optimal parallelisation on CI server.

You will learn how to configure Ruby on Rails project on GitHub Actions. This specific Rails project has MySQL and Redis database. There is also Elasticsearch service running on CI. If your project is close to that setup below GitHub Actions yaml configuration will allow you to run tests on GitHub CI server.

If you happen to use PostgreSQL you can check our previous article about Rails app configuration with Postgres on GitHub Actions.

GitHub Actions configuration for Rails

In your repository, you need to create file

.github/workflows/main.yaml

. Thanks to it GitHub Actions will run your CI builds. You can find results of executed CI builds in Actions tab on your GitHub repository page.

In this case, Rails application has MySQL, Redis, and Elasticsearch databases. You need to set up services with docker container to run each. In the below config, there is also a step for health check the MySQL and Elasticsearch to ensure both are up and running before you can start running tests.

The tests are executed across parallel jobs thanks to matrix feature in GitHub Actions and the Knapsack Pro ruby gem that will auto-balance tests distribution across jobs. Auto balancing tests using Knapsack Pro Queue Mode will ensure each parallel job finish work at a similar time. Thanks to that there is no bottleneck (no slow job with too many tests to run) and you can enjoy fast CI build time because you get optimal tests split across parallel tasks.

# .github/workflows/main.yaml name: Main on: [push] jobs: vm-job: name: CI runs-on: ubuntu-latest # If you need DB like MySQL then define service below. # Example for PostgreSQL and Redis can be found here: # https://github.com/actions/example-services/tree/master/.github/workflows services: # How to use MySQL mysql: image: mysql:5.7 env: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: root ports: - 3306 options: --health-cmd="mysqladmin ping" --health-interval=10s --health-timeout=5s --health-retries=3 # How to use Redis redis: image: redis ports: - 6379 /tcp # How to use Elasticsearch elasticsearch: image: elasticsearch:6.8.3 ports: - 9200 /tcp options: -e="discovery.type=single-node" --health-cmd="curl http://localhost:9200/_cluster/health" --health-interval=10s --health-timeout=5s --health-retries=10 # https://help.github.com/en/articles/workflow-syntax-for-github-actions#jobsjob_idstrategymatrix strategy: fail-fast: false matrix: # Set N number of parallel jobs you want to run tests on. # Use higher number if you have slow tests to split them on more parallel jobs. # Remember to update ci_node_index below to 0..N-1 ci_node_total: [5] # set N-1 indexes for parallel jobs # When you run 2 parallel jobs then first job will have index 0, the second job will have index 1 etc ci_node_index: [0, 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v1 with: fetch-depth: 1 - name: Set up Ruby 2.6 uses: actions/setup-ruby@v1 with: ruby-version: 2.6 .5 - uses: actions/cache@v1 with: path: vendor/bundle key: ${{ runner.os }}-gems-${{ hashFiles('**/Gemfile.lock') }} restore-keys: | $ {{ runner.os }} -gems- - name: Verify MySQL connection from host run: | sudo apt-get install -y mysql-client libmysqlclient-dev mysql --host 127.0.0.1 --port $ {{ job.services.mysql.ports[3306] }} -uroot -proot -e "SHOW GRANTS FOR 'root'@'localhost'" mysql_tzinfo_to_sql /usr/share/zoneinfo | mysql --host 127.0.0.1 --port $ {{ job.services.mysql.ports[3306] }} -uroot -proot mysql - name: Verify Elasticsearch connection from host env: ELASTIC_SEARCH_URL: http://localhost:${{ job.services.elasticsearch.ports[9200] }} run: | echo $ELASTIC_SEARCH_URL curl -fsSL "$ELASTIC_SEARCH_URL/_cat/health?h=status" - name: Bundle Install and Create DB env: RAILS_ENV: test DB_PASSWORD: root # tell Rails to use proper port for MySQL DB_PORT: ${{ job.services.mysql.ports[3306] }} run: | cp .env.sample .env cp config/database.yml.ci config/database.yml gem install bundler --version 1.17.3 --no-ri --no-rdoc bundle config path vendor/bundle bundle install --jobs 4 --retry 3 --path vendor/bundle # create DB for Rails 5.x bin/rails db:setup # create DB for Rails 6.x bin/rails db:prepare - name: Run tests env: DB_PASSWORD: root DB_PORT: ${{ job.services.mysql.ports[3306] }} # get randomly assigned published port REDIS_PORT: ${{ job.services.redis.ports[6379] }} ELASTIC_SEARCH_URL: http://localhost:${{ job.services.elasticsearch.ports[9200] }} RAILS_ENV: test # You need to set API tokens in GitHub repository Settings -> Secrets KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_RSPEC: ${{ secrets.KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_RSPEC }} KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CUCUMBER: ${{ secrets.KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CUCUMBER }} KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_MINITEST: ${{ secrets.KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_MINITEST }} KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TEST_UNIT: ${{ secrets.KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_TEST_UNIT }} KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_SPINACH: ${{ secrets.KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_SPINACH }} KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL: ${{ matrix.ci_node_total }} KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX: ${{ matrix.ci_node_index }} # if you use Knapsack Pro Queue Mode you must set below env variable # to be able to retry CI build and run previously recorded tests KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT: true run: | # run tests in Knapsack Pro Regular Mode bundle exec rake knapsack_pro:rspec bundle exec rake knapsack_pro:cucumber bundle exec rake knapsack_pro:minitest bundle exec rake knapsack_pro:test_unit bundle exec rake knapsack_pro:spinach # you can use Knapsack Pro in Queue Mode once recorded first CI build with Regular Mode bundle exec rake knapsack_pro:queue:rspec bundle exec rake knapsack_pro:queue:cucumber bundle exec rake knapsack_pro:queue:minitest

How Knapsack Pro Queue Mode works

In this video, you will learn how dynamic test suite spilt across parallel jobs (parallel CI nodes) work.

How Knapsack Pro Regular Mode works

Knapsack Pro has also a deterministic way of splitting tests. Tests are split only once before running tests. This is the most simple way that you will try for the first time to record your CI build before you switch to Queue Mode.

You can learn more about Knapsack Pro in the installation guide.

Summary

If you would like to learn more about GitHub Actions check our previous article about testing Rails app with PostgreSQL on GitHub Actions. There is also a video showing it in action.

Learn how to split slow RSpec spec files by test examples on Github Actions.

And if you are still considering using GitHub Actions, then our comparison of GitHub Actions vs other CIs may be helpful for you. The most commonly visited comparisons are: Github Actions vs Circle CI, Github Actions vs Jenkins, and Github Actions vs Travis CI.

Previously published at https://docs.knapsackpro.com/2019/github-actions-ci-config-for-ruby-on-rails-project-with-mysql-redis-elasticsearch-how-to-run-parallel-tests

Tags