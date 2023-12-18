GITEX Recap: What Technology Trends Await Us In 2024?

In October, Dubai hosted one of the world's largest technology events — GITEX GLOBAL. Companies from all over the world presented their products and services to a wide audience. It was possible to see robotics (robots in the form of humans and dogs), application of Artificial Intelligence in practice, advanced analytical technologies. Artificial Intelligence is not a coincidence, because the main idea of the exhibition was the slogan "AI in everything". Most of the companies emphasized the application of Artificial Intelligence in all spheres of human activity, demonstrating their experiences and cases. In addition, much attention was paid to IoT, Big Data, Cybersecurity and WEB 3.0. The topic of the smart city and climate issues were not neglected. So, based on the above, what should companies pay attention to in 2024 in order to modernize their solutions? The Artificial Intelligence Revolution One of the main trends of perhaps a few years is, of course, Artificial Intelligence, which continues to gain momentum. This is no coincidence: experts at the Pew Research Center note . For example, they predict the development of technologies in the fields of health, education and ecology. But at the same time, they do not forget about the negative sides of using AI: misinformation, for example. the growth of digital advances by 2035 The use of generative Artificial Intelligence will also take a step forward in its development. Creating chatbots, generative design or even generative audio and video can make life easier for humans. Creating chatbots has long been nothing new in today's world, but not many businesses are investing in this technology, and for nothing. Did you know that a chatbot is initially capable of handling up to 50% of requests, while increasing efficiency by 3 times, reducing costs and increasing response time? Of course, it is not able to provide psychological support and be empathic, but unlike a human, it can be on call 24/7. AIM Research reports that by 2024, 40% of enterprise applications will include conversational AI as an embedded feature. It is impossible not to mention the rethinking of the role of Artificial Intelligence in human life: it is assigned the role of collaborator and partner. The potential of AI extends and complements human capabilities. So why don't you take advantage of it and take your business to a new, professional level? Big Data to drive business forward Companies deal with massive amounts of data on a daily basis, and real-time analytics is gaining momentum. Companies that invest in analyzing and using data will become more competitive in the marketplace and will be able to identify their strengths and weaknesses. Working with Big Data can go hand in hand with Artificial Intelligence. The tandem of these two technologies enables far more insight than you can imagine. Forrester experts to work with Big Data and analytics, as well as active training of these employees. So if you are planning to expand your big data department, 2024 is a great time to do so. predict a search for specialists IoT and Machine Learning collaboration Internet of Things technology is becoming increasingly pervasive. And the Internet of Things, combined with the aforementioned AI, ML, and Big Data, represents a powerful force. notes the growth of IoT technology in 2024 in areas such as: healthcare, mobile, transportation, retail, and others. We couldn't agree more: the scope of IoT distribution and adoption is gradually changing, and this technology is becoming available to every business. Forbes Technologies that care about climate and the environment Taking care of the environment is no longer a trend, but a necessity. The majority of companies share environmental values and are closely monitoring climate change. Green technologies, environmental initiatives, agribusiness — these are the areas to watch in 2024. Eco-initiatives, programs and apps aimed at caring for nature, renting healthy transportation or ordering healthy meals, saving energy: there are plenty of ideas to implement. These are just a few of the technologies that have been developed this year and will be developed next year. They were actively promoted at GITEX, which gives us confirmation about their development and popularization in 2024. This is also confirmed by leading analytical agencies and experts in the technology industry.