GITEX GLOBAL is Back and Bigger Than Ever
Too Long; Didn't ReadHackerNoon is proud to be a media partner for this year’s GITEX GLOBAL at Dubai World Trade Centre, on October 16-20, 2023. Recognized as the world's best large-scale exhibition, Dubai’s largest tech and startup show is back and bigger than ever - featuring 6,000+ exhibitors across 2,650,000 SQF of halls, representing 170+ countries as it gathers the world’s most advanced global tech titans and enterprising startups reshaping the digital world. Read on to see what you can expect from this event.