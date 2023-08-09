Search icon
    Gideon Spilett, Herbert, and Neb were made acquainted with what had happenedby@julesverne

    In a few words, Gideon Spilett, Herbert, and Neb were made acquainted with what had happened. This accident, which appeared so very serious to Pencroft, produced different effects on the companions of the honest sailor. Neb, in his delight at having found his master, did not listen, or rather, did not care to trouble himself with what Pencroft was saying. Herbert shared in some degree the sailor’s feelings. As to the reporter, he simply replied,— “Upon my word, Pencroft, it’s perfectly indifferent to me!” “But, I repeat, that we haven’t any fire!” “Pooh!” “Nor any means of relighting it!” “Nonsense!” “But I say, Mr. Spilett—” “Isn’t Cyrus here?” replied the reporter. “Is not our engineer alive? He will soon find some way of making fire for us!” “With what?” “With nothing.” What had Pencroft to say? He could say nothing, for, in the bottom of his heart he shared the confidence which his companions had in Cyrus Harding. The engineer was to them a microcosm, a compound of every science, a possessor of all human knowledge. It was better to be with Cyrus in a desert island, than without him in the most flourishing town in the United States. With him they could want nothing; with him they would never despair. If these brave men had been told that a volcanic eruption would destroy the land, that this land would be engulfed in the depths of the Pacific, they would have imperturbably replied,— “Cyrus is here!” While in the palanquin, however, the engineer had again relapsed into unconsciousness, which the jolting to which he had been subjected during his journey had brought on, so that they could not now appeal to his ingenuity. The supper must necessarily be very meager. In fact, all the grouse flesh had been consumed, and there no longer existed any means of cooking more game. Besides, the couroucous which had been reserved had disappeared. They must consider what was to be done.
    #adventure-fiction#books#mystery
    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

