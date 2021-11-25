Ghost Kitchens Are Here to Rule

Ghost Kitchen is a leading business idea for restaurant owners and entrepreneurs planning to expand or start their own business. The global ghost kitchen is expected to become a $71.4 billion industry by 2027. The customers are highly satisfied with the ghost kitchen concept that has put the restaurant owners in a space to rethink and accept the profitable business idea i.e. “Ghost Kitchen Business**” Ghost kitchens are interchangeably used terms for restaurants that are without dining space. Such restaurants focus on selling & fulfilling food orders received online for delivery using third-party apps like DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub or with their own delivery operation.