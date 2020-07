Getting your Swift API Interacting With a MySQL Database 💾

Continuing our Swift backend takeover 😬 by configuring our API with a popular, powerful database MySQL 🖥

⚡️ Getting our database configured, let's get it! 💪🏾

Stay connected with me on the internet @thetealpickle , leave a response or send me a tweet on twitter. Dont forget to share the ❤️



Namaste. Jessica 🥔

Tags