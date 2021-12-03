Getting the Lingo Right: 10 Most-Relevant Crypto Abbreviations & Keywords to Know

There is a multitude of buzzwords in crypto which have sprung up that may be not so familiar. HODL (hold on for dear life) is a well-known crypto buzzword, but to those who are new to the game, it means holding onto your cryptocurrency instead of selling it. FOMO (and FUD) is used in crypto terms to describe the fear that traders may feel in that they are missing out on the handsome gains that fellow traders may be enjoying. Satoshi is the first name of the assumed pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, the supposed creator of Bitcoin.