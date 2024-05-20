Getting Started With ChatGPT on MacOS: A Quick Guide to Installation

Introduction

ChatGPT has officially launched its much-anticipated Mac app, bringing the power of advanced AI to the fingertips of macOS users. In this article, I’ll guide you through the essentials of downloading and setting up ChatGPT on your Mac, including solutions for common setup challenges.

Requirements for ChatGPT on macOS

Operating System Update: Upgrade your Mac to the latest version of macOS. Download and install the DMG File: download the ChatGPT desktop application .dmg file. and then open the .dmg file and drag the ChatGPT application to your Applications folder. ChatGPT Plus Subscription: The desktop version of ChatGPT requires a ChatGPT Plus subscription. Ensure that you are a subscriber to ChatGPT Plus to access and use the desktop application.

Solving the ‘You Do Not Have Access to the Desktop App Yet’ Issue

when you open the desktop, you may encounter this error: Coming soon - You do not have access to the desktop app yet. You can still use ChatGPT at chatgpt.com’

Solution:

After clicking to log into the ChatGPT desktop app, quickly press Command + Q to force quit before any error appears. Reopen the app, and it should work properly.

Note:

If pressing Command + Q does not quit the app, there may be a keyboard shortcut conflict. Check your System Settings under Keyboard > Shortcuts to ensure Command + Q isn’t assigned to another action.

