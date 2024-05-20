Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Getting Started With ChatGPT on MacOS: A Quick Guide to Installationby@luca1iu
    877 reads
    877 reads

    Getting Started With ChatGPT on MacOS: A Quick Guide to Installation

    by Luca LiuMay 20th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    ChatGPT has officially launched its much-anticipated Mac app, bringing the power of advanced AI to the fingertips of macOS users. In this article, I’ll guide you through the essentials of downloading and setting up ChatGPT on your Mac, including solutions for common setup challenges.
    featured image - Getting Started With ChatGPT on MacOS: A Quick Guide to Installation
    Luca Liu HackerNoon profile picture

    Introduction

    ChatGPT has officially launched its much-anticipated Mac app, bringing the power of advanced AI to the fingertips of macOS users. In this article, I’ll guide you through the essentials of downloading and setting up ChatGPT on your Mac, including solutions for common setup challenges.

    Requirements for ChatGPT on macOS

    1. Operating System Update: Upgrade your Mac to the latest version of macOS.
    2. Download and install the DMG File: download the ChatGPT desktop application .dmg file. and then open the .dmg file and drag the ChatGPT application to your Applications folder.
    3. ChatGPT Plus Subscription: The desktop version of ChatGPT requires a ChatGPT Plus subscription. Ensure that you are a subscriber to ChatGPT Plus to access and use the desktop application.

    Solving the ‘You Do Not Have Access to the Desktop App Yet’ Issue

    when you open the desktop, you may encounter this error: Coming soon - You do not have access to the desktop app yet. You can still use ChatGPT at chatgpt.com

    Solution:

    After clicking to log into the ChatGPT desktop app, quickly press Command + Q to force quit before any error appears. Reopen the app, and it should work properly.

    Note:

    If pressing Command + Q does not quit the app, there may be a keyboard shortcut conflict. Check your System Settings under Keyboard > Shortcuts to ensure Command + Q isn’t assigned to another action.

    Thank you for taking the time to explore data-related insights with me. I appreciate your engagement. If you find this information helpful, I invite you to follow me or connect with me on LinkedIn or X(@Luca_DataTeam). Happy exploring!👋

    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Luca Liu HackerNoon profile picture
    Luca Liu@luca1iu
    Hello there! 👋 I'm Luca, a BI Developer with a passion for all things data, Proficient in Python, SQL and Power BI
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #chatgpt #ai #gpt-4 #macos #chatgpt-guide #install-chatgpt #chatgpt-on-macos #chatgpt-on-mac

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A Step-by-Step Guide to Sending Emails With Python
    by luca1iu
    Jan 11, 2024
    #python
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test? (1/13/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 13, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs
    by natasha
    Jun 25, 2019
    #hackernoon-shareholder-series
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 26, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Metaverse is a Sh*tshow (11/2/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 02, 2022
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas