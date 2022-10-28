Get Your Story Template Mode On
Too Long; Didn't ReadTake inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Write about a technology everyone uses and why they should be wary. Take a look at past top stories and brainstorm story ideas from the following angles: your Twitter thread, your technical expertise and your perspective on current events. Aim to create a top story that's also evergreen content, like a quick tutorial about the last thing you learned and how you’ve learned in Java Algorithms.