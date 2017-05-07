Understand the keyword “this” in JavaScript

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Lead Developer
this" keyword in JavaScript can be confusing. Let’s demystify it !
In JavaScript, the
this keyword has the same use as when we use it in a plain sentence : it refers to something that we already introduced earlier.
If I say : “I met Gary Vaynerchuck yesterday at a web convention. This guy is amazing.”, you immediately understand that “this guy” refers to Gary Vaynerchuck.
In a similar way, when used in JavaScript,
this refers to an object, and more specifically to the object that invokes the code.
Consider this example:
We created a
customer object with properties and a
greetCustomer method. The method uses the keyword
this to refer to the
customer object.
Note that
this is able to access the properties of the object (
firstName and
lastName). It is because not only
this refers to the
customer object , but it also contains the value of the object : it can therefore access the methods and properties of the object.
When the
greetCustomer method is invoked,
this inside the method automatically refers to the object that invoked the method : the
customer object . But before the method was called, and this is very important to grasp,
this was not assigned a value.
What does it mean ?
Take this function for example:
var sayCatName = function(catName){
console.log("My cat's name is " + catName);
};
What is it going to print ? Well, for the moment, not much, we have defined the function but we don’t know the value of
catName until we invoke the function and pass it a cat's name :
sayCatName('Alphonse'); // Prints "My cat's name is Alphonse"
And that’s the exact same idea behind the
this keyword : we won't know what it refers to until an object invokes a function where
this is defined. In other words, the
this keyword is not assigned a value until a function where it is defined is actually called.
So whenever you are trying to figure out what the
this keyword refers to, ask yourself the question: "Where is this function invoked ?". Not where it is defined, but where it is called.
Whenever you are trying to figure out what the
this keyword refers to, ask yourself the question: "Where is this function invoked ?". Not where it is defined, but where it is called.
This was a basic example, and there will be times when it will be more difficult to determine what
this refers to in our code. Let's now dive into the four rules that will allow us to do so :
this is inside of a declared object)
this using
call,
apply or
bind)
this is outside of a declared object)
new keyword (When creating a new object)
this is inside a declared object)
When the keyword
this is found inside of a declared object, the value of
this will always be the closest parent object.
Consider our customer object with a new method
whatIsMyObject:
We find the keyword
this first Inside of the function
greetCustomer. The closest parent object is the
customerobject, which means that the value of the
this is the
customerobject.
When we print
this alone inside the function
whatIsMyObject, whose closest parent is also the
customerobject, we get the whole object printed in the console, so we are now sure that the value of
this is the
customer object.
This is all well, but what happens when we have a nested object ?
We added a key to the
customer object called
address. The value of
address is another object. Inside this object, we have an
askAddress function that uses
this to call the customer by his name.
However,
this seems to be unable to access the property
name of the
customer object and prints "Dear undefined, please enter your address". Have you guessed why ?
Well let’s go back to our rule that says that the value of
this will always be the closest parent object : here we are in the
customer object, but also inside the nested
address object, which is in fact the closest parent to
this when it it inside the function
askAdress.
Since the
address object has no property
firstName,
this.firstName is undefined. We can also see that the
whatIsMyObject function inside the
address object doesn't refer to
customer anymore but to
address.
So how can we fix this ? What if we need our
askAddress method to return the name of the customer ? We will need to explicitely change the value of
this with the
call,
apply or
bind methods.
this using
call,
apply or
bind)
Functions in JavaScript are objects, and as objects they have several methods. We use the
call,
apply and
bind methods of a function when we want full control over what the keyword
this refers to.
Let’s take the code we used in the previous example:
Previoulsy, we were calling
customer.address.askAddress, which was returning "Dear undefined…" , because the value of
this inside the
askAddress function refers to the
address object, which does not have a
firstNameproperty.
call()
By using the
callmethod, we can change what we want the value of
this to be : here we are going to change the value of
this to be the
customer object:
customer.address.askAddress.call(customer); // Prints "Dear John, please enter your address"
It worked ! Note that we are not invoking
askAddress , we just attach the method
call onto it, so there are no parentheses after the
askAddress method when we use
call.
The parameter to the
call method is what we want the keyword
this to refer to, in this case the
customer object.
apply()
The difference between
call and
apply can be seen when we have arguments to the function we want to use
call or
applyon.
We have created a new method
calculateAge, which takes two arguments
currentYear and
birthDate.
Both solutions are working, the only difference will be :
call function, we pass arguments separated by a comma,
apply function, we pass arguments as values in an array
bind()
bind works just like
call, but instead of calling the function right away, it returns a function definition, with
this set to the first parameter passed to
bind().
bind allows us to explicitly set
this to the object we want. It generates a copy of the
calculateAge function that we stored in the variable
ageOfCustomer3, but it doesn't immediately call the function.
We can call the function later on in the code and pass it the arguments it needs to execute. It can be extremely useful to create functions with preset arguments that will be called later, with
this already set to the right object.
this is outside of a declared object)
this is in the global context when you find it "into the wild", outside of a declared object (meaning that there has not been an object defined which contains the keyword
this).
In this case, its value refers to the global object, which, in the browser, corresponds to the
window object.
And in fact, every variable declared in the global scope is actually attached to the window object :
What if we find
this inside a regular function call (not an object or an object's method) ? In that case, the
this keyword also points at the global object.
Here when I call the
greetCustomer method, the
nestedFunction will be invoked, and prints the global window object, even though we are inside the
customer object. Why is that ?
What we have here is a regular function call inside a method, not a method of the object. Although it is written inside of the method, it is still a simple function.
new keyword
One way of creating an object is by using the
new keyword.
Consider this function Customer that defines an object:
function Customer(firstName, lastName) {
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
}
Inside of this function, we are defining the properties of the object with the keyword
this, and they will be equal to the value passed to the function.
Hold on here, we are inside of a function; shouldn’t the value of
this be the global object, as we saw earlier ?
But in this case, we are not going to make a regular function call to create a new object. Instead, we are going to use the
new keyword, and the rule is that the value of
this changes when you use the
new keyword.
var customer1 = new Customer("John", "Smith");
console.log(customer1.firstName + " " + customer1.lastName); // Prints "John Smith"
this now refers to the object that is created when the
new keyword is used. We are storing that object in a variable called
customer1 , that can now access the
firstName and
lastName properties.
To know what is the value of
this inside of your code, always ask yourself the question:
Where is the function invoked ?
There are some very tricky parts to
this that are reviewed in great detail in this article :
“The
thiskeyword is most misunderstood when we borrow a method that uses
this, when we assign a method that uses
thisto a variable, when a function that uses
thisis passed as a callback function, and when
thisis used inside a closure - an inner function.”
You will surely often encounter some real-world problems while using native JavaScript or libraries like jQuery, and an understanding of the basic workings of
this will be of great help in those cases.
Want to learn more ? Check out my other articles on the basics of JavaScript:
I hope you enjoyed this introduction to the JavaScript keyword “this”.
Feel free to comment and like this article so that others can find it easily on Medium !