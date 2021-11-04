Search icon
Get Rid Of Technical Debt In 10 VS Code Extensions

The best engineering teams I've talked to use the right tools to continuously refactor code, improve their codebase communication, and address technical debt. Glean provides refactoring tools for your React codebase: extract JSX into a new component, convert Class Components to Functional Components, wrapping with Hooks, renaming state variables and their setters simultaneously, and more. Stepsize is an editor-first issue tracker for a healthy codebase. Abracadabra supercharges your editor with shortcuts to trigger the most useful ones in no time.
Alex Omeyer Hacker Noon profile picture

@alex-omeyer
Alex Omeyer

Co-founder & CEO at stepsize.com, SaaS to measure & manage technical debt

