Get Better at Using React Library And Continuous Deployment

I had roughly 10 years of experience under my belt -- working in Belgium for half a decade.
React is one of the most popular libraries in the frontend world.
Being a backend developer for over 10 years, I agree. I started with React 4 years ago and found it awesome 😅. And there is no reason for me to switch.
Developers, you can buy some paid courses online by Stephen Grider(react), and Andrei Neagoie(zeroToMastery.io).
BUT... why can't you learn by doing?
For starters, on the react homepage, ReactJS, there are four example code snippets guiding you to the basics. This lone documentation is enough for you to bootstrap your react app from just printing something on a browser/console to building a full-stack application.
Start writing something, it won't come up... read documentation reactjs, it's the best site that gives insights on each and every line of code you write.
I would say you don't mimic already existing applications. Here are some of my ideas which if it helps, try it and if it not, please don't hesitate to ask questions.
For starters, learn the basics, that's enough, don't go deep...
npx create-react-app my-application or any boilerplate code.
Appbar,
Sidebar,
Navbar, or check for ideas to do them.
Card,
ChipInput,
Modal,
Button,
TextField,
Notification,
Select,
Image,c
FileUpload,
ToolTip,
AutocompleteTextField, and much more, etc.
API data. This will be a pattern all your
XHR requests follow.
useCallback or
useMemo to reduce the number of re-renders, this will lower the burden on DOM.
This is quite easy, follow the steps along to make your react app live.
We will use Github + Netlify to do the continuous deployment. So, whenever there is a new change in the repository, Netlify watches the changes and deploys the latest
artifacts onto the server.
You need to build the app first, by running the command
npm run build. This will minify the app into the build folder under the root project directory.
Log in to your GitHub account, or signup if you don't have one.
Create a repository(either public/private repo) and push all of your react app code to this new repository.
Go to Netlify and signup.
After signup, you are redirected to the sites screen, click New Site from Git, and connect choose your Github account.
Don't choose All Repositories, choose Only select repositories to choose the latest repo you created and click install.
Don't change the defaults on Netlify, click on Deploy Site. This will start deploying your site and it will take some time to run the builds.
When the deployment is successful, you see Site is Live on Netlify Deploy Log.
You can set up your own domain or Netlify gives you a URL so you can share.
Note: Consider using NextJS to take your app to next level.
Don't buy all the paid courses. There are plenty of online free resources available and they would definitely help you. Spend a week determined and if you still feel there are bits and pieces missing, you can always buy a paid course.
I love React ❤️ frontend, it gives me some sort of aesthetic vibes!!!
First published here: https://dev.to/ggorantala/advice-to-react-developers-how-to-master-react-development-1l1h