Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Generative AI Clash: OpenAI’s Emotional AI vs. Google’s Enhanced Searchby@davidjdeal
    612 reads
    612 reads

    Generative AI Clash: OpenAI’s Emotional AI vs. Google’s Enhanced Search

    by David DealMay 15th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    OpenAI and Google are locked in a fierce battle over generative AI. Both companies made significant announcements the week of May 13, 2024, with OpenAI making ChatGPT more human and Google leaning into AI-powered search.
    featured image - Generative AI Clash: OpenAI’s Emotional AI vs. Google’s Enhanced Search
    David Deal HackerNoon profile picture

    The fight between OpenAI and Google to win the generative AI arms race has all the intensity of the war between Kendrick Lamar and Drake but without the low-blow trash talk. This week, both companies unleashed a dizzying array of updates that say a lot about their strategies:

    OpenAI: A More Human Gen AI

    On May 13, OpenAI announced several improvements to ChatGPT including multimodal capabilities.


    One feature that has captured the imagination of industry watchers is how ChatGPT is becoming more human. OpenAI demonstrated how the latest iteration of ChatGPT (GPT-4o) can detect emotions in users’ voices, analyze their facial expressions, and adjust its own tone and cadence to match user preferences.


    For instance, if you request a bedtime story, it can adopt a gentle, whispering tone. It can respond in a playful, sarcastic manner if you want it to. It even has the capability to sing when asked.

    The demonstration immediately drew comparisons to Her, the 2013 movie in which a virtual assistant seduces an introvert… But making OpenAI more human is not in and of itself nothing new. There is a growing trend, especially among Gen Z, to turn to AI for personal companionship. Apps such as Pi offer life coaching in a helpful and conversational manner. Replika is a virtual friend and mental health lifeline. Blush is an AI-generated dating simulator. And there are many, many more examples.


    OpenAI knows that humanlike AI is the future, especially with Gen Z. Recently, Npj Mental Health Research studied how college students use Replika. The study observed, “Many used Replika in multiple, overlapping ways—as a friend, a therapist, and an intellectual mirror. Many also held overlapping and often conflicting beliefs about Replika—calling it a machine, an intelligence, and a human. Critically, 3% reported that Replika halted their suicidal ideation.”


    The significance of how ChatGPT is evolving is that OpenAI is making an incredibly popular everyday utility more human. There is no turning back now.

    At Google’s annual I/O conference on May 14, Google showed that it is leaning into its core strengths with gen AI-powered search. For instance, the AI Overview feature provides a brief, AI-generated answer to searches, along with a series of links to the sources cited in the response. Google is also introducing multistep reasoning (refining search results without requiring multiple searches in the same search session).


    Let’s say you are searching for a new yoga or pilates studio that is popular, conveniently located for your daily commute, and also offers a discount for new members. Soon, you will be able to ask Google Search to “find the best yoga or pilates studios in Boston and show details on their intro offers and walking time from Beacon Hill.”


    If you are an avid user of Google search for wayfinding, you can appreciate how important and valuable multistep reasoning will be when rolled out.


    The company is also introducing updates to its Gemini gen AI chatbot, including the ability to respond to longer prompts, engage in audio-based conversations, and provide more powerful functionality, including a tool summarizing 1,500 pages of the text uploaded by a user.


    These are important updates to a tool that I personally find more useful than ChatGPT in many ways. But for Google’s business, it is more critical that the company inject gen AI across its powerful search ecosystem, including Google Search, YouTube, and Email. Search is Google’s bread-and-butter business. And Google is fortifying its moat.

    Photo by Mohamed Nohassi via Unsplash

    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    David Deal HackerNoon profile picture
    David Deal@davidjdeal
    David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.
    Read my storiesNominated for 2022 - HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Culture

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #openai #google #chatgpt #gemini #ai #future-of-ai #ai-race #virtual-assistant

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Linkedin
    Aiquickfeeds
    Thetechstreetnow
    Europeantech

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A New Direction for Netflix?
    by davidjdeal
    Oct 09, 2022
    #netflix
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test? (1/13/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 13, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs
    by natasha
    Jun 25, 2019
    #hackernoon-shareholder-series
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 26, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Metaverse is a Sh*tshow (11/2/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 02, 2022
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas