Generating Images For My Dad’s Meetups With Go

I recently read a great article by Mat Ryer about programmatically generating images in Go and got inspired by it to solve a repetitive task I usually do every month.

My dad is the head of an organization called Projecte LOC that promotes reading to kids and adults in Cornellà de Llobregat, Spain. Once a month they organize a meet-up: either a literary dinner with a book author to talk about a book or a storytelling session. He usually asks me to create an image to illustrate the event and sends the details via email to all the members of the organization. The illustration looks like this:

It's quite annoying to do it every single month by hand, importing the image, aligning text, adjusting everything... I usually make mistakes copying the day, the time and the title from the email he sends to me. I end up re-doing it entirely after he finds typos/mistakes.

So when I saw Mat's article I immediately thought that I could do something to improve this tedious process both for myself and my dad. Wouldn't it be great to have something where he would enter a few variable data about the meet-up (title, guest, image and date) and I would programmatically generate the whole image?

I needed something really simple and user friendly for him to enter the info. That was an easy decision: Typeform. He's used to typeforms and I know the API really well, after all, I helped build it. Then, I would take advantage of Typeform webhooks to get the response details from the form submission, process the info about the meet-up, generate the corresponding image and provide a link for him to download it. 💪

1. Creating the Typeform 🛠

First, I created the typeform with all the fields that would change for each meet-up. Each field has a unique identifier called

, which is useful to identify the fields on the response payload that we'll receive on the webhook. By default, thisis a long alphanumeric string, but I modified it on the Create Panel to look a bit more human-readable so I could identify each answer quickly in the code.

Next, I created the webhook on the Connect Panel pointing it to an endpoint that will handle each typeform submission.

2. Handling the webhook ⚓️

2.1. Signature verification ✍️

When creating a webhook we are exposing the endpoint URL to the internet, which is not secure. Potentially anyone with bad intentions could request to it with any data. I wanted to be sure that I was only processing webhooks coming from Typeform, so I added a

secret

on my webhook configuration. Then, Typeform would use it to sign the webhook payload and add it as a header on the request.

To accept an incoming webhook request, the first thing the handler has to do is verify that Typeform sent it.

This is done with the

verifySignature

secret

Typeform-Signature

function that takes multiple parameters: the request body, the sharedwith Typeform, and the value of theheader.

Then, it computes the signature for the received payload with the

secret

receivedSignature

func verifySignature (payload [] byte , secret, receivedSignature string ) ( bool , error) { signature, err := computeSignature(payload, secret) if err != nil { return false , err } return signature == receivedSignature, nil } func computeSignature (payload [] byte , secret string ) ( string , error) { h := hmac.New(sha256.New, [] byte (secret)) _, err := h.Write(payload) if err != nil { return "" , err } return "sha256=" + base64.StdEncoding.EncodeToString(h.Sum( nil )), nil }

and compares the result with the

If the comparison succeeds we are sure the request is coming from Typeform so the execution can proceed, otherwise, the handler stops and returns an error.

func generateHandler (w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) { // 1. Read the request body body, err := ioutil.ReadAll(r.Body) if err != nil { w.WriteHeader(http.StatusInternalServerError) return } defer r.Body.Close() // 2. Verify the signature ok, err := verifySignature(body, os.Getenv(secretToken), r.Header.Get( "Typeform-Signature" )) if err != nil || !ok { w.WriteHeader(http.StatusBadRequest) return } // 3. The verification succeeded so we can process the webhook 🙌 ... }

2.2. Creating a Poster from the submission 🖼

At this point, we are sure the request is perfectly safe. The next step is actually reading and parsing the JSON body of the request and storing it somewhere. To do that, we create a variable of type Webhook and unmarshal the request body into it.

Next, we want to convert the Webhook into a Poster variable holding only the answers to each of the typeform questions. This will simplify the rendering task, we won't have to work anymore with a complicated Webhook struct with full of non relevant data.

func generateHandler (w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) { // 1. Read the request body ... // 2. Verify the signature ... // 3. Parse the webhook from the request body var wh poster.Webhook err = json.Unmarshal(body, &wh) if err != nil { log.WithFields(log.Fields{ "error" : err}).Error( "could not unmarshal webhook" ) w.WriteHeader(http.StatusInternalServerError) return } // 4. Convert the webhook data to a Poster p := wh.ToPoster() // 5. Generate the image ...

The

ToPoster()

reference

type Poster struct { Title string Guest string Date time.Time Time string PicURL string Type string } func (w Webhook) ToPoster () Poster { poster := Poster{} for _, answer := range w.FormResponse.Answers { switch answer.Field.Ref { case "title" : poster.Title = answer.Text case "guest" : poster.Guest = answer.Text case "date" : date, _ := time.Parse( "2006-01-02" , answer.Date) poster.Date = date case "time" : poster.Time = answer.Text case "type" : poster.Type = answer.Choice.Label case "pic" : poster.PicURL = answer.PicURL } } return poster }

3. Generating the image 👩‍🎨

function loops over the answers of the webhook using theattribute (that we previously set when creating the form) to identify to which poster field it corresponds.

Finally we have our Poster ready to be rendered! 👏

func generateHandler (w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) { // 1. Read the request body ... // 2. Verify the signature ... // 3. Parse the webhook from the request body ... // 4. Convert the webhook data to a Poster ... // 5. Generate the image err = p.Render() if err != nil { log.WithFields(log.Fields{ "error" : err}).Error( "could not generate poster" ) w.WriteHeader(http.StatusInternalServerError) return } }

Let's dive into the

Render

func (p Poster) Render () error { ctx := gg.NewContext(width, height) err := drawBackground(ctx, "assets/images/background.png" ) if err != nil { return err } err = drawBackground(ctx, "assets/images/logos.png" ) if err != nil { return err } err = drawPicture(ctx, p) if err != nil { return err } err = drawText(ctx, p) if err != nil { return err } err = ctx.SavePNG( "poster.png" ) if err != nil { return err } return nil }

method. We will use the Go Graphics rendering library to generate the final image.

The poster always has a similar format with the same background and sponsors logos at the bottom, so that's the first part we will render with the

drawBackground

drawLogos

andmethods.

Drawing the picture poster is a bit more interesting since it's uploaded through the typeform and we don't really know the size it will have. In the Poster variable, we have the url of the picture. First we will download it to a temporary file with the poster.Picture() method, resize it to fit into the poster and position it in the right image coordinates.

func drawPicture (ctx *gg.Context, poster Poster) error { // Download the picture to a local file filepath, err := poster.Picture() if err != nil { return err } // Load it pic, err := gg.LoadImage(filepath) if err != nil { return err } // Resize it resizedPic := resize.Thumbnail( uint (pic.Bounds().Dx()), 250 , pic, resize.Lanczos3, ) // Position and draw it contentWidth := ctx.Width()/ 2 - margin ctx.DrawImageAnchored(resizedPic, margin+contentWidth/ 2 , 185 , 0.5 , 0 ) // Delete the temporary file err = os.Remove(filepath) if err != nil { return err } return nil }

The only part left now is drawing all the info about the meet-up (title, guest, image and date) with the

drawText

method. The challenge here is making sure all the text lines fit in our image, since it comes from a user input we have no idea how long those lines could be. We need to change the font size depending on the length of the line.

To simplify the task we create an array of

Line

Line

func drawText (ctx *gg.Context, poster Poster) error { ctx.SetColor(color.White) // Lines with all the info to render lines := []Line{ ... { text: fmt.Sprintf( `"%s"` , poster.Title), marginTop: 290 , fontSize: 45 , fontPath: RobotoBold, }, { text: "amb" , marginTop: 25 , fontSize: 25 , fontPath: RobotoLight, }, { text: fmt.Sprintf( "%s" , poster.Guest), marginTop: 20 , fontSize: 45 , fontPath: RobotoBold, }, { text: poster.When(), marginTop: 35 , fontSize: 45 , fontPath: RobotoLight, }, { text: poster.Where(), marginTop: 20 , fontSize: 45 , fontPath: RobotoLight, }, ... } contentWidth := float64 (ctx.Width()/ 2 - margin) positionX := margin + contentWidth/ 2 positionY := margin // Loop through each line adjusting the font and drawing it for _, line := range lines { err := ctx.LoadFontFace(line.fontPath, line.fontSize) if err != nil { return err } err = adjustFontSize(ctx, line, contentWidth) if err != nil { return err } positionY = calculatePositionY(ctx, line, positionY) ctx.DrawStringAnchored(line.text, positionX, positionY, 0.5 , 0 ) } return nil }

structs holding all the info of the poster. Eachhas the text to render, the margin to position it, the font name, and the default font size. If the font size is too big causing the text to overflow the image, it will be decreased until it fits.

And we have our poster! We just need to save it as a PNG file.

func (p Poster) Render () error { // Draw everything ... // Store the poster in a file err = ctx.SavePNG( "poster.png" ) if err != nil { return err } return nil }

4. Downloading the poster ⬇️

Lastly, the most important part. You must be thinking how my dad is going to access this beautiful poster file and download it. 🤔Let me explain:

As you saw in the last step, we always save the image with the same name, so we know for sure that after the typeform submission, we'll have the poster available in the same path. We'll take advantage of that fact and create another handler on the

/download

func download (w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) { image, err := os.Open( "poster.png" ) if err != nil { log.WithFields(log.Fields{ "error" : err}).Error( "could not open image" ) w.WriteHeader(http.StatusInternalServerError) return } defer image.Close() w.Header().Set( "Content-Type" , "image/png" ) _, err = io.Copy(w, image) if err != nil { log.WithFields(log.Fields{ "error" : err}).Error( "could not write image" ) w.WriteHeader(http.StatusInternalServerError) return } }

endpoint that shows the poster on the browser.

Now, we go back to our typeform Create Panel and add that link into the Thank You Screen button. With this setup, after the form is submitted, the Thank You Screen will be shown and we'll be able to download the poster by clicking on the button.

5. Deploying it 🚀

I wanted to practice my Docker skills a bit so I decided to use Docker and Heroku to deploy the application.

5.1. Dockerize it 📦

The first thing to do was to dockerize the app. I did it with a multi-stage build. In the first part, we are using

golang:1.14-alpine

poster

alpine:latest

FROM golang: 1.14 -alpine AS builder ADD . /poster WORKDIR /poster RUN go mod download RUN CGO_ENABLED=0 go build -ldflags "-s -w" -o poster cmd/poster/*.go FROM alpine:latest RUN apk --no-cache add ca-certificates COPY --from=builder /poster ./ RUN chmod +x poster CMD ./poster

5.2. Deploy to Heroku

image to build the app into a binary called. Then, in the second step we use theimage to copy the binary from the previous stage and run it.

I choose to go with Heroku for the deployment, because they support Docker image deploy with their CLI app.

I created a free account and installed the CLI app. After that, creating the application was just logging in and running a simple command:

heroku create

As a result of that command a new app is created in our account and it displays a generated URL to access it.

Once your app is created, you need to tell Heroku which Docker file to use to run your app. We create a

heroku.yml

build: docker: web: Dockerfile

at the root of our application.

Finally, our app is ready to be deployed using git:

git push heroku master

Now that the app has been deployed. We can access the handler at

https://{something}.herokuapp.com/download

The last step is to update our webhook and Thank You screen buttons to point to the new URLs. Now it works! 💥

I took the opportunity to change the design a bit, this is what it looks like now! 😁

Here you can find the full code: https://github.com/albarin/nit-del-llop

Thanks for reading, any comments or questions are welcomed 😊

Previously published at https://medium.com/typeforms-engineering-blog/how-i-used-go-to-generate-images-for-my-dads-meetups-c54519bea9a0

