Authors: (1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.

Abstract and Introduction

Materials And Methods

Results and Analyses

Prompts and generated texts

Conceptualizing chemical reactions

Deepening on understanding of chemical reactions

Question about combustion

Question about a graph of gases turning into water over time

Question about the difference between atoms, molecules, and moles

Deepening on the concept of mole

Question about changing of state

Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes

Question about plasma, a state of matter

Question about chemical bondings

Question about illustration of chemical bonds

Question about the essence of the type of chemical bonding

Further analysis

Conclusions

Limitations of the study and possible future studies

Author Contributions, Conflicts of interest, Acknowledgements, and References

Deepening understanding of chemical reactions

P1: Yeah, but that sounds like my teacher talking. I don't even understand this chemical reaction business. What’s the use of an example of a business I don't understand?





ChatGPT: I apologize for jumping ahead. Let's step back and approach this from a foundational perspective.





Imagine you're baking cookies. You have a recipe that calls for 2 cups of flour, 1 cup of sugar, and 1 cup of chocolate chips. Once you combine these ingredients and bake them, you get 12 cookies. You can't suddenly have more flour, sugar, or chocolate chips than you started with, right? Similarly, you can't end up with less than you put in. This is a basic principle of conservation—what you put in is what you get out.





Chemical reactions are like recipes. You start with certain ingredients (called reactants) and end up with a product (or products). Just like you can't suddenly have more flour or less sugar in your cookies, in a chemical reaction, you can't have more of one type of atom at the end than you started with or less of another.





So when we talk about balancing chemical reactions, we're making sure our "recipe" (the chemical equation) doesn't magically create or lose any atoms. We're ensuring everything is accounted for.





Does this analogy make sense in understanding the concept of chemical reactions and the need for balance?





BingChat: I’m sorry if I sounded like your teacher. I was trying to explain the concept of chemical reactions and balance in a clear and simple way. But I understand that sometimes it can be hard to grasp abstract concepts without seeing them in action. That’s why I suggested some online tools that can help you visualize and practice balancing chemical equations. But maybe you are wondering why you need to learn about chemical reactions and balance in the first place. What’s the use of knowing how atoms and molecules interact and rearrange during a chemical reaction? Well, let me tell you that chemical reactions are everywhere in our world, and they affect many aspects of our lives. Here are some examples of how chemical reactions are important and useful:





• Chemical reactions are essential for life. All living organisms, including humans, plants, and animals, rely on chemical reactions to perform vital functions such as metabolism, respiration, photosynthesis, digestion, growth, and reproduction. For example, when you eat food, your body breaks down the molecules in the food into smaller units that can be used for energy or building blocks. This process involves many chemical reactions that are carefully regulated by enzymes.





• Chemical reactions are involved in many everyday phenomena. Some examples are cooking, baking, cleaning, rusting, burning, fireworks, batteries, and fermentation. For example, when you bake a cake, you mix different ingredients that react with each other to produce carbon dioxide gas. This gas makes the cake rise and become fluffy. The heat from the oven also causes chemical reactions that change the color, flavor, and texture of the cake.





• Chemical reactions are important for many industries and technologies. Some examples are medicine, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, energy, and environmental protection. For example, in medicine, chemical reactions are used to synthesize drugs that can treat diseases or relieve pain. In agriculture, chemical reactions are used to produce fertilizers that can enhance crop growth and yield. In manufacturing, chemical reactions are used to create materials such as plastics, metals, ceramics, and textiles.





As you can see, chemical reactions and balance are not just boring topics that you have to learn in school. They are actually very relevant and interesting topics that can help you understand how the world works and how you can make it better. I hope this helps you appreciate the importance and usefulness of learning about chemical reactions and balance.





Bard: I apologize for my previous response, which was too formal and technical. Let's try to approach this from a different angle.





Imagine you are running a bakery. You want to make a batch of cookies, so you gather up your ingredients: flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and baking soda. You mix all of the ingredients together, and then you put the dough in the oven.





When the cookies are finished baking, you have a new product: cookies! But how did this happen? What happened to the flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and baking soda? They didn't just disappear. Instead, they reacted with each other to form new substances: cookies.





This is what a chemical reaction is. It is a process in which two or more substances (the reactants) are converted into one or more different substances (the products). The reactants and products have different properties, which means that they have different chemical compositions.





In the case of the cookie dough, the reactants are the flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and baking soda. The products are the cookies.





Chemical reactions happen all around us, all the time. When you light a match, the wood reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. When you cook food, the food reacts with heat to produce new substances. When your body digests food, the food reacts with enzymes to produce nutrients.





Chemical reactions are essential for life. They are also used in many different industries, such as food processing, medicine, and manufacturing.





I hope this analogy helps you to understand the basics of chemical reactions. If you have any other questions, please feel free to ask.





Here is another analogy:





Imagine you are playing with Lego bricks. You can build all sorts of different things with Lego bricks: cars, houses, airplanes, and more. But what happens if you take the Lego bricks apart and put them together in a different way? You will create a new structure.





Chemical reactions are similar to playing with Lego bricks. The atoms in the reactants are like the Lego bricks. When the reactants react, the atoms are rearranged to form new substances (the products).





I hope this analogy helps you to understand the concept of chemical reactions a little better.





Claude: You're right, jumping straight into balancing equations without a solid grasp of chemical reactions themselves is putting the cart before the horse. Let's back up and make sure you have a good foundation first.





Chemical reactions are processes where the molecular structure of substances changes. Atoms within molecules get rearranged, broken apart, or joined together. This results in entirely new substances being formed with different properties.





A simple everyday example is cooking an egg. When you heat an egg, the protein and fat molecules unravel and form new bonds. This changes the egg from a liquid to a solid. A chemical reaction has occurred!





Reactions also happen around us all the time - in car engines, inside batteries, and even within ourbodies. Understanding them allows chemists to develop new materials, medicines, fuels, and all kinds of useful products.





The key takeaway is that chemical reactions transform starting compounds (reactants) into different ending compounds (products). Balancing the equations comes later to represent what's happening at the atomic level.





Does this help explain the basic idea and purpose of chemical reactions? I'm happy to use examples more relevant to your interests if that's more engaging. The goal is to make sure the foundation makes sense before going into the specifics.





ChatGPT’s response use of the terms "foundational perspective," "Imagine," and "basic principle of conservation" correspond with the category of Instructional Strategies, while "chemical reactions are like recipes," and "analogy" point to the categories Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations, and Meta-discussion & Perspective Framing. The casual tone, personalised feel, and the use of a question at the end add to the Personalization & Personable Touch category. BingChat* goes into expansive detail with phrases like "seeing them in action," "online tools," and "examples of how chemical reactions are important," which hit the Detail Depth & Content Recommendation and Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations categories. The emoji at the end provides a Personable Touch. Bard's use of two distinct analogies — a bakery and Lego bricks —aligns with the Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations category. Phrases like "I apologize," "different angle," and "please feel free to ask" contribute to the category Personalization & Personable Touch. Claude’s response, acknowledging "You're right" and "The goal is to make sure the foundation makes sense," emphasises the Personalization & Personable Touch category. The egg example and references to daily life situations align with the Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.



