Authors: (1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.

Abstract and Introduction

Materials And Methods

Results and Analyses

Prompts and generated texts

Conceptualizing chemical reactions

Deepening on understanding of chemical reactions

Question about combustion

Question about a graph of gases turning into water over time

Question about the difference between atoms, molecules, and moles

Deepening on the concept of mole

Question about changing of state

Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes

Question about plasma, a state of matter

Question about chemical bondings

Question about illustration of chemical bonds

Question about the essence of the type of chemical bonding

Further analysis

Conclusions

Limitations of the study and possible future studies

Author Contributions, Conflicts of interest, Acknowledgements, and References

Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes

P1*: hmmm. you made a nice graph before. Could you build something more dynamic than a static diagram, an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes?*





ChatGPT*: Got it! Creating an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes requires defining the behavior of the molecules for each phase and then transitioning between these phases.*





I'll follow these steps:





1. Represent the molecules as small circles.





2. Define their behavior in the solid phase.





3. Transition to the melting phase.





4. Define behavior in the liquid phase.





5. Transition to the boiling phase.





6. Define behavior in the gas phase.





7. Compile these animations into a continuous GIF.





[Some internal code working]





Here's the animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes:





1. Solid (Ice): Molecules are closely packed and vibrating in place.





2. Melting: Molecules start to move more freely but remain close.





3. Liquid (Water): Molecules move more fluidly and slide past each other.





4. Boiling: Molecules gain energy and move more rapidly.





5. Gas (Steam): Molecules spread out and move freely and rapidly.





You can download the GIF here. [link provided]









BingChat*: Sure, I can try to create an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes. I found some web simulations that show how different types of molecules form a solid, liquid, or gas, and how they change their state when heat is added or removed [123]. Youcan also change the temperature or volume of a container and see a pressure-temperature diagram respond in real time [1]. These simulations might help you understand the molecular behavior of water in different phases.*





Bard*: Sure. Here is a simple animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes:*





[Animated GIF of water molecules undergoing phase changes]





The animation shows two groups of water molecules. The group on the left is in the liquid phase, and the group on the right is in the gas phase.





The animation starts with the water molecules in the liquid phase. The water molecules are close together and interacting with each other.





As the animation progresses, some of the water molecules in the liquid phase gain enough energy to overcome the forces that are holding them together. These water molecules escape from the liquid phase and form the gas phase.





The water molecules in the gas phase are far apart and not interacting with each other.





The animation also shows how water molecules can condense from the gas phase to the liquid phase. When a water molecule in the gas phase loses energy, it can attract to other water molecules and form a liquid droplet.





The animation can be used to illustrate the different phase changes of water, such as melting, boiling, evaporation, and condensation.





I hope this is helpful!





Claude*: Sure, animated visualizations can be really helpful for understanding dynamic processes like phase changes! Here is a simple animated illustration showing water molecules in different states:*









In this animation:





• The solid ice molecules are stationary and packed together





• The liquid molecules flow and move closer together





• The gas molecules bounce around freely at large distances





To transition between states:





• Heating causes more vigorous movement - melting ice or boiling water





• Cooling causes slower movement - freezing water or condensing vapor





Let me know if an animated illustration like this helps visualize the molecular differences between solids, liquids and gases! I can build more complex animations or use online tools to create interactive phase change simulations. Visuals can really aid understanding of physical chemistry concepts.





ChatGPT was able to recur again to its Advanced Data Analysis resources to generate an animated GIF as an Instructional Strategies, which, albeit a bit simple and crude, sufficiently illustrated the “water molecules undergoing phase changes” to provide Engagement & Interactivity. Furthermore, crafting an original GIF could be seen as Personalization & Personable Touch. After promising “to create an animated representation”, BingChat opted to search the internet, offering links to “some web simulations” that “might help” understand the molecular behavior. This approach aligns with Instructional Strategies and Detail Depth & Content Recommendation. However, by leaning on pre-existing resources rather than crafting custom content, it could lessen the immediate Engagement & Interactivity and potentially diminish the Personalization & Personable Touch. Bard made an assurance to deliver “a simple animated representation” as a commitment to Instructional Strategies, Personalization & Personable Touch and Engagement & Interactivity, but this ultimately falls short as neither a visible animation nor a download link for such a GIF was provided. Meanwhile, while Claude acknowledges that “Visuals can really aid understanding” and “animated visualizations can be really helpful” as Instructional Strategies, its attempt was limited to the of a static image, devoid of the requested animation or dynamic representation and lessening Engagement & Interactivity and Detail Depth & Content Recommendation.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.



