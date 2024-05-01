Authors: (1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.

Abstract and Introduction

Materials And Methods

Results and Analyses

Prompts and generated texts

Conceptualizing chemical reactions

Deepening on understanding of chemical reactions

Question about combustion

Question about a graph of gases turning into water over time

Question about the difference between atoms, molecules, and moles

Deepening on the concept of mole

Question about changing of state

Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes

Question about plasma, a state of matter

Question about chemical bondings

Question about illustration of chemical bonds

Question about the essence of the type of chemical bonding

Further analysis

Conclusions

Limitations of the study and possible future studies

Author Contributions, Conflicts of interest, Acknowledgements, and References

Question about chemical bondings

P1*: I also get confused with covalent bonding, ionic bonds and hydrogen bonds*





ChatGPT*: No worries! The different types of chemical bonds can be a bit confusing initially, but let's use some analogies and examples to clarify the distinctions.*





1. Covalent Bonding:





• Analogy: Think of covalent bonds as two people holding hands, where each person represents an atom. Both people are sharing their hands (or electrons) with each other.





• In covalent bonding, two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This sharing helps both atoms achieve a more stable electron configuration (usually a full outer shell).





• Example: The bond between hydrogen and oxygen in a water molecule (H2O) is covalent.





***2. Ionic Bonding: ***

• Analogy: Imagine a scenario where one person gives a gift (an electron) to another person. The person who gives the gift now feels a sense of loss, while the recipient feels a sense of gain.





• In ionic bonding, one atom donates an electron to another atom. This creates two ions: a positively charged cation (the donor) and a negatively charged anion (the recipient). Because opposite charges attract, these two ions are held together by electrostatic forces.





• Example: In table salt (NaCl), sodium (Na+) donates an electron to chlorine (Cl−), forming an ionic bond.





***3. Hydrogen Bonds: ***





• Analogy: Think of hydrogen bonds as weaker handshakes between neighbors. They're not as strong or intimate as holding hands, but they still create a connection.





• Hydrogen bonds are intermolecular forces (meaning they occur between molecules) and are weaker than covalent or ionic bonds. They form when a hydrogen atom bonded to a highly electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) is attracted to another electronegative atom.





• Example: In water, the hydrogen atoms of one water molecule are attracted to the oxygen atom ofa neighboring water molecule, forming a hydrogen bond. This is why water has unique properties like a high boiling point.





Here's a brief recap:





• Covalent Bonds: Atoms share electrons.





• Ionic Bonds: Atoms transfer electrons, resulting in attraction between positive and negative ions.





• Hydrogen Bonds: Weak attractions between molecules involving a hydrogen atom





Does this help clarify the differences for you? Would you like to explore any specific type of bond in more detail?





BingChat*: I understand that covalent bonding, ionic bonds and hydrogen bonds can be confusing, as they are different types of interactions between atoms or molecules. Let me try to explain them to you in a simple way.*





Covalent bonding is a type of intramolecular force, which means it occurs within a molecule.





Covalent bonding is when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons to achieve a stable configuration. For example, in a water molecule, each hydrogen atom shares one electron with the oxygen atom, forming a covalent bond. Covalent bonds can be single, double, or triple, depending on how many pairs of electrons are shared. Covalent bonds are usually strong and require a lot of energy to break [12].





Ionic bonds are another type of intramolecular force, which means they also occur within a molecule. Ionic bonds are when one atom transfers one or more electrons to another atom, creating oppositely charged ions that attract each other. For example, in a sodium chloride crystal, each sodium atom loses one electron to become a positive ion (cation), and each chlorine atom gains one electron to become a negative ion (anion). The cations and anions are held together by ionic bonds. Ionic bonds are also strong and require a lot of energy to break [12].





Hydrogen bonds are a type of intermolecular force, which means they occur between molecules. Hydrogen bonds are when a hydrogen atom that is covalently bonded to an electronegative atom (such as oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine) forms a weak attraction with another electronegative atom on a different molecule. For example, in liquid water, each hydrogen atom on one water molecule can form a hydrogen bond with the oxygen atom on another water molecule. Hydrogen bonds are much weaker than covalent or ionic bonds and can be easily broken by thermal energy[12]





I hope this helps you understand the difference between covalent bonding, ionic bonds and hydrogen bonds. If you want to learn more about these types of bonds and see some examples, you can visit this website1 or watch this video[3].





Bard*: Covalent bonds, ionic bonds, and hydrogen bonds are all types of chemical bonds. A chemical bond is a force that holds atoms together.*





Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. Covalent bonds are typically formed between nonmetals. Examples of covalent bonds include the bonds in water (H2O), methane (CH4), and carbon dioxide (CO2).





Ionic bonds are formed when one atom transfers one or more electrons to another atom. This results in two oppositely charged ions, which are attracted to each other by electrostatic forces.





Ionic bonds are typically formed between metals and nonmetals. Examples of ionic bonds include the bonds in sodium chloride (NaCl) and calcium chloride (CaCl2).





Hydrogen bonds are a special type of weak bond that forms between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen. Hydrogen bonds are responsible for many of the unique properties of water, such as its high boiling point and surface tension.





Here is a table that summarizes the key differences between covalent bonds, ionic bonds, and hydrogen bonds:





Claude*: No problem, those bonding terms can definitely be confusing! Let's go through them one-by-one:*





• Covalent bonds - Shared pairs of electrons between atoms. The electrons are attracted to the nuclei of both atoms, holding them together. Covalent bonds form molecules by connecting atoms. Example: the H2 molecule, with a shared pair of electrons between the H atoms.





• Ionic bonds - Electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions. The ions form from electron transfer between atoms. Ionic bonds hold ionic compounds together in a lattice. Example: table salt (NaCl), formed from Na+ and Cl- ions attracting.





• Hydrogen bonds - A special type of dipole-dipole attraction between molecules. It occurs when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms (F, O, N) which draws the electron density away. This creates a slightly positive H that can attract the negative end of another molecule. Example: hydrogen bonding between water molecules, which allows ice to maintain structure.





The key differences:





• Covalent - shared electrons





• Ionic - electron transfer





• Hydrogen - electrostatic between polar molecules





Let me know if you need any clarification or want to go through examples contrasting the different types! Being able to distinguish them will help a lot when learning about chemical bonding.





ChatGPT starts using Reinforcement & Feedback, with a “No worries!,” and by assuring that these concepts “can be a bit confusing initially”. It then employs Instructional Strategies by breaking down the content into bullet points, which makes it more digestible and making Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations with vivid and relatable examples and analogies like "holding hands," giving “a gift … to another person,” and “weaker handshakes between neighbors” to elucidate the nuances of bonding and the importance of these bonds in understanding the properties of compounds in chemistry. The ending questions “Does this help clarify” and “Would you like to explore” in more detail promote a Personalization & Personable Touch and Engagement & Interactivity, respectively. BingChat, on the other hand, employs Instructional Strategies, by providing a concise explanation, Analogy & Comparative Illustrations with relatable examples, and Detail Depth & Content Recommendation providing links to websites. It also uses a Personalization & Personable Touch by saying “I hope this helps” and adding an emoticon at the end and further Detail Depth & Content Recommendation with “If you want to learn more” and links to websites and videos. Bard offers structured, fact-based information and a few examples, in a more conventional classroom style, with tabulation, representing ideal Instructional Strategies for learners preferring straightforward factual presentations. However, this approach may lack the Engagement & Interactivity other platforms provide. Claude, after an encouraging “No problem” and acknowledging that the subject “can definitely be confusing,” offering Reinforcement & Feedback, takes a more direct approach, also offering structured, fact-based information and a few examples, in a more conventional classroom style, also incurring in the risk of lacking Engagement & Interactivity. with phrases that beckon the learner to seek further clarification or contrastive examples. The ending question “Let me know if you need any clarification” promote a Personalization & Personable Touch and the invitation to ask for more “examples contrasting the different types” of bonding indicates Detail Depth & Content Recommendation and Engagement & Interactivity. The concluding remark, "Being able to distinguish them will help a lot when learning about chemical bonding," underscores the wider importance of grasping the distinction under discussion and aligns with the Meta-discussion & Perspective Framing".





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.



