Gathering Material is the Most Laborious Part of the Writing Process by@valerii

Gathering Material is the Most Laborious Part of the Writing Process

What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?) It depends… Mostly depends on how big and complicated the topic I’ve chosen. Usually, I have few stages. Preparation. I’m trying to finalize the topic I’m going to focus on. Often I start an article thinking I’m going to write about one thing but end up writing about something else, although it will probably be not too far from the original topic. At least somehow related. Let’s say I try to define the mainline of the article. Material. I gather and shape the material. This is the most laborious part of the process. All these characters, all these facts must come together in a meaningful, friendly, not too formal, yet informative way.
Valerii Udodov Hacker Noon profile picture

@valerii
Valerii Udodov

I'm a Software Engineer from the Land Down Under. Passionate about JavaScript and Event-Driven Architecture.

Valerii Udodov. I'm a Software Engineer from the Land Down Under. Passionate about JavaScript and Event-Driven Architecture.
