GANs Training: Generate Images Following a Sketch

Make GANs training easier for everyone by generating Images following a sketch!

Indeed, whit this new method, you can control your GAN's outputs based on the simplest type of knowledge you could provide it: hand-drawn sketches.

Video Transcript

Machine learning models can now generate new images based on what it has seen from an existing

set of images.

We can't really say that the model is creative, as even though the image is indeed new, the

results are always highly inspired by similar photos it has seen in the past.

Such a type of architecture is called a generative adversarial network, or GAN.

If you already know how GANs work, you can skip to this time to see what the researchers

did.

If not, I'll quickly go over how it works.

This powerful architecture basically takes a bunch of images and tries to imitate them.

There are typically two networks, the generator, and the discriminator.

Their names are pretty informative...

The generator tries to generate a new image, and the discriminator tries to discriminate

such images.

The training process goes as follows: the discriminator is shown either an image coming

from our training dataset, which is our set of real images, or an image made by the generator

called a fake image.

Then, the discriminator tries to say whether the image was real or fake.

If the image sent guessed real was fake, we say that the discriminator has been fooled,

and we update its parameters to improve its detection ability for the next try.

In reverse, if the discriminator guessed right, saying it was fake, the generator is penalized

and updated the same way, thus improving the quality of the future generated image.

This process is repeated over and over until the discriminator is fooled half the time,

meaning that the generated images are very similar to what we have in our real dataset.

So the generated images now look like they were picked from our dataset, having the same

style.

If you'd like to have more details about how a generator and a discriminator model work

and what they look like on the inside, I'd recommend watching one of the many videos

I made covering them, like this one appearing on the top right corner

right now...

The problem here is that this process has been a black box for a while, and it is extremely

difficult to train, especially to control what kind of images are generated.

There has been a lot of progress in understanding what part of the generator network is responsible

for what.

Traditionally, building a model with control on the generated images' style to produce

what we want, like generating images of cats with a specific position,

needs specialized knowledge in deep learning, engineering work, patience, and a lot of trial

and error.

It would also need a lot of image examples, manually curated, of what you aim to generate

and a great understanding of how the model works to adapt it for your own needs correctly.

And repeat this process for any change you would like to make.

Instead, this new method by Sheng-Yu Wang et al. from Carnegie Mellon University and

MIT called Sketch Your Own GAN can take an existing model, for example, a generator trained

to generate new images of cats, and control the output based on the simplest

type of knowledge you could provide it: hand-drawn sketches.

Something anyone can do, making GANs training a lot more accessible.

No more hard work and model tweaking for hours to generate the cat in the position you wanted

by figuring out which part of the model is in charge of which component in the image!

How cool is that?

It surely at least deserves a like on this video and sending it to your group chat!

;) Of course, there's nothing special in generating

a cat in a specific position, but imagine how powerful this can be.

It can take a model trained to generate anything, and from a handful of sketches, control what

will appear while conserving the other details and the same style!

It is an architecture to re-train a generator model, encouraging it to produce images with

the structure provided by the sketches while preserving the original model’s diversity

and the maximum image quality possible.

This is also called fine-tuning a model, where you take a powerful existing model and adapt

it to perform better for your task.

Imagine you really wanted to build a gabled church but didn't know the colors or specific

architecture?

Just send the sketch to the model and get infinite inspiration for your creation!

Of course, this is still early research, and it will always follow the style in your dataset

you used to train the generator, but still, the images are all *new* and can be surprisingly

beautiful!

But how did they do that?

What have they figured out about generative models that can be taken advantage of to control

the output?

There are various challenges for such a task, like the amount of data and the model expertise

needed.

The data problem is fixed by using a model that was already trained, which we are simply

trying to adapt to our task using a handful of sketches instead of hundreds or thousands

of sketches and image pairs which are typically needed.

To attack the expertise problem, instead of manually figuring out the changes to make

to the model, they transform the generated image into a sketch representation using another

model trained to do that, called Photosketch.

Then, the generator is trained similarly to a traditional GAN training but with two discriminators

instead of one.

The first discriminator is used to control the quality of the output, just like a regular

GAN architecture would have following the same training process we described earlier.

The second discriminator is trained to tell the difference between the generated sketches

and the sketches made by the user.

Thus encouraging the generated images to match the user sketches structure similarly to how

the first discriminator encourages the generated images to match the images in the initial

training dataset.

This way, the model figures out by itself which parameters to change to fit this new

task of imitating the sketches and removing the model expertise requirements to play with

generative models.

This field of research is exciting, allowing anyone to play with generative models and

control the outputs.

It is much closer to something that could be useful in the real world than the initial

models, where you would need a lot of time, money, and expertise to build a model able

to generate such images.

Instead, from a handful of sketches anyone can do, the resulting model can produce an

infinite number of new images that resemble the input sketches allowing many more people

to play with these generative networks.

Let me know what you think and if this seems as exciting to you as it is to me!

If you'd like more detail on this technique, I'd strongly recommend reading their paper

linked in the description below!

Thank you for watching.

References

►Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/make-gans-training-easier/

►Sheng-Yu Wang et all, "Sketch Your Own GAN", 2021, https://arxiv.org/pdf/2108.02774v1.pdf

►Project link: https://peterwang512.github.io/GANSketching/

►Code: https://github.com/PeterWang512/GANSketching

►My Newsletter (A new AI application explained weekly to your emails!): https://www.louisbouchard.ai/newsletter/

