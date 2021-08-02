Gaming Metaverses: All You Need To Know

\\\nIf you are familiar with the world of anime, you may have heard of a property called [Sword Art Online](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sword_Art_Online). A show about a virtual second world that threatens to supersede reality. Now, in this show this is hyperbolic and the players are trapped inside the game and fighting for their life in reality. However, in the real world, there are tons of second lives that players will give more time to than their actual existence on earth. You hear of people pouring hundreds or thousands of hours into games like Skyrim. These second lives in game worlds or virtual worlds are otherwise known as metaverses.\n\n## \nWhat is A Metaverse?\n\n A metaverse by definition is an alternate reality or space where someone can virtually inhabit, interact with and physically feel a part of through enhancing factors such as VR, AR or online functionality. To put it more succinctly, it’s a virtual world which is built for masses of gamers to come together and live a fantasy life. However, metaverses aren’t exclusive to gamers. You can enter some metaverses with the intention to just chat and hang out.\n\n\\\nIt offers a form of escape from the stresses and challenges of modern life and allows players to live out fantasies and do things that simply aren’t possible within the confines of the real world. It’s a sandbox where anything is possible and for many, this is a very appealing concept.\n\n\\\n## What Are the Most Prominent Metaverses Within Modern Gaming?\n\n\nIt really depends on how deep the player is willing to go and how committed they are to the material. If players simply want to be able to dip in and out of a very cohesive and ever expanding universe, then games such as Fortnite or Call of Duty Warzone offer this. \n\n\\\nThese are games that offer constantly evolving stories, ever changing yet still recognisable environments and a wealth of activities to do, all without ever asking the player to role play or commit a character of any sort.\n\n\nIf you want something that offers a middle ground where you can play a role, feel like you are a part of the world but not feel the need to consistently be online and within the space, then an open world RPG is perfect. \n\n\\\nGames such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, The Outer Worlds or practically any Ubisoft game offer the ability to explore huge open landscapes, spend your time as you wish and genuinely life a second life in any setting that you choose.\n\n\nHowever, if the player wishes to truly feel like an inhabitant of a world rather than a visitor or a spectator, then the MMORPG genre is the best way to go. Games such as World of Warcraft, OSRS or GTA Online offer some of the most nuanced, complex and detailed role playing options in gaming. With the latter, GTA Online recently evolving into a hub for extremely strict and moderated second life simulators that mirror modern life almost to the letter. It’s a phenomenon that showcases the scope of gaming metaverses as a whole and with the advances of modern technology, it is only the beginning.\n\n \n\n## What Makes a Gaming Metaverse So Engaging?\n\nIt’s hard to pinpoint exactly what makes a [gaming metaverse](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/gaming-metaverse) so successful and popular. However, there are several factors that are essential for a gaming metaverse to succeed. First, the game has to have an established audience. No metaverse can come to be without a large group of people who are willing to buy into the world presented before them. \n\n\\\nThis is why [Fortnite](https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/home) or GTA has been so successful, as these IP’s had gathered millions of players before growing their product into a metaverse that we see today.\n\n\nSecondly, the world that developers create must be relatable, detailed, multi-faceted and have tonnes of content to experience with others. Games such as WoW, OSRS of to some extent Elder Scrolls Online have the most experience in this department. With an established world which has twenty years worth of Lore, quests, storylines and characters to draw from, it allows players to immerse themselves fully in the action and truly feel like part of the world.\n\n\nThen lastly, a metaverse can be enhanced by the way that players experience it. Now, VR and AR may still be in their infancy but we would assume that within the next decade, there will be VR and AR implementation into some of the most recognised metaverses out there. Which will only improve the game if done well. Being able to feel more physically in touch with this alternate reality will lead to a stronger player base, more gameplay options, a more social experience and overall, a more authentic metaverse to belong to.\n\n \n\n## Are Gaming Metaverses Dangerous?\n\nWith all the positivity for gaming metaverses, it is important to make reference to the hyperbolized story of SAO and ask, is this all really safe? Well, the simple answer is, within moderation. Belonging to another world that makes you happy and gives you purpose is great, far be it from anyone to tell you how to be happy. \n\n\\\nHowever, when this comes at a detriment to your own health, then there is an issue. It is important to give time to your real-world self. To exercise, have a fulfilling career, go out and experience the real world, have a healthy diet and socialise face to face with others. It’s about having a healthy balance and if you can find that, then these gaming metaverses offer no danger to you at all.\n\n\nSo that is our rundown on all you need to know about gaming metaverses. What do you make of this new gaming phenomenon? Is it safe to devote so much of your life to a game? Which gaming metaverse do you believe is the most nuanced and complete? Let us know in the comments section below and as always, thank you for reading.\n\n\\\n\n***\n\nThis article is part of The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest hosted by HackerNoon in partnership with **[The Sandbox.](https://register.sandbox.game/nft?utm_source=promo&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hackernoon&ref=hackernoon.com)**\n\n\\\nSubmit your #gaming-metaverse story today for your chance to win up to $2000 in **[SAND tokens.](https://www.sandbox.game/en/about/sand/?ref=hackernoon.com)**