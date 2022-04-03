GameFi Platform DEA signs Partnership Agreement with Angkor Tiger FC to Promote Gaming Guild

Angkor Tiger FC will engage in DEA’s Play-to-Earn ecosystem as a “gaming guild” The soccer club will use its sponsor’s investment cash to acquire NFTs of digital assets and in-game products. Angkor Tiger FC is a well-known soccer team situated in Siem Reap, Cambodia's main professional league. The team was named “the club with the most supporters in Cambodia” for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The club was purchased by current owner Akihiro Kato in 2015.

Bringing GameFi to the Masses with Soccer

Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), a Singapore-based worldwide GameFi platform, has teamed with the Japanese-affiliated Cambodian soccer club Angkor Tiger FC. As part of this cooperation, Angkor Tiger FC will engage in DEA’s Play-to-Earn ecosystem as a “gaming guild.” The soccer club will use its sponsor’s investment cash to acquire NFTs of digital assets and in-game products on DEA’s gaming platform “PlayMining.”





Angor Tiger football club celebrating victory





Gaming guilds are groups inside the DEA ecosystem that invest in NFTs of the platform’s Play-to-Earn games and earn money from them by systematically playing. Such guilds are fast growing in popularity, particularly in Southeast Asia, and are drawing attention as a new source of employment.





Naohito Yoshida, CEO of DEA, said:





The business models we are working on under “PlayMining,” such as GameFi and Play to Earn, are not only a fusion of gaming and fintech, but they also aim to solve sustainable social issues and help people around the world to achieve their goals. We are committed to ensuring that the efforts of DEA and Angkor Tiger FC will contribute to creating jobs and improving people's livelihood in Cambodia.





Promoting Digital Assets in Cambodia

The COVID-19 epidemic severely impacted the world economy. Cambodia’s economy was among the most impacted, and the country is currently grappling with growing unemployment as a result of the country’s economic stagnation during the previous several years. The Cambodian soccer team hopes to use DEA’s varied selection of play-to-earn games to help establish new revenue streams in Cambodia via this relationship. Additionally, fans who gain prizes by engaging in play-to-earn games must deposit their profits for club-related activities, which will help Angkor Tiger FC’s economic zone grow faster.





Akihiro Kato, Angkor Tiger FC’s owner, is optimistic that this partnership will help strengthen the Cambodian economy and the club simultaneously. He said our aim is to be more than just a soccer club. In our hometown of Siem Reap, usually a vibrant tourist destination, many people have lost their jobs because of the Corona pandemic. As we thought about what we could do as a club besides soccer, we met Mr Yoshida. We decided to start the Tiger Guild project because we saw the possibility of improving the livelihood of our supporters and the people of Siem Reap. I want to team up with DEA to create a new form of club management for the next era.





The Rise of Crypto in Cambodia





Angkor Tiger FC is a well-known soccer team situated in Siem Reap, Cambodia’s main professional league, and home to Angkor Wat. The club was purchased by current owner Akihiro Kato in 2015 and moved to Siem Reap in 2017. The team was named “the club with the most supporters in Cambodia” for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. However, because of the pandemic, the team played league games with no fans in 2020 and 2021. Angkor Tiger FC stepped out to help the community during these trying times, offering tangible assistance to individuals and making gifts to the province government.





DEA is a digital arts-focused blockchain-based multimedia digital entertainment platform. The startup, founded in August 2018, is leading the charge to build a new economy in which artists and consumers can interact directly and profit while having fun. DEA has launched many projects as part of its GameFi concept, including PlayMining and DEAPcoin.





Image credits: Paul Szewczyk and Angor Tiger football club.

