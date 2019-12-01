GAME of CRYPTOS [Chapter 7] - Merlin's Crystal Ball

Cryptoland in 2020 and beyond

“Old Institutions are about to crumble.

There is great resistance,

thus a breaking point is unavoidable.”

CryptoKnights were in doubt what to expect for the future as voices talking of an impending crisis in Fiatland were louder and louder.

Merlin had been summoned long ago to the Crypto Round Table to bring some light over the Knights troubled heads. But nobody knew where he was nor where to find him.

He had vanish the moment he was most needed.

One dark and stormy evening all Crypto Knights received a message: they should gather on the Round Table at midnight.

The time came and they sat on the Table muttering and wondering about who summoned them and what was to happen that night.

Merlin appeared from the shadows with a walking stick on his hand and a cawing crow in the shoulder.

Merlin — Here I am. Did you summoned me?

Knights — Yes Merlin, we want to know the future! What will happen to the economy? What will happen to crypto?

Merlin — All things change… Wind will blow, winter will go and spring will come… Why to know more?

Knights — Merlin please, we look at our charts, CryptoKingdoms are so disheartened. When it seems they are going to grow again, they just get smaller… What should we expect from CryptoLand, the Economy and the World???

Merlin searched his big pocket and took a Crystal Ball out of it. He looked at it and slowly left it on the top of the walking stick, right in front of his eyes. He stared intensely at the crystal ball and began to speak.



“Earth is moving towards less Authoritarian social organizations.

But freedom is scary for most, they don’t fully own their lives, and the new decentralized structures are not ready yet.

So big changes will take time.

However many structures are weak, and a breaking point can happen any time.

Get ready now.

Most population is still very much dependent on the old structures as to accept the changes coming.

Do not be like them.

Do not rely on old structures, or you will suffer.

Do not resist changes, or you will suffer.

Go, step by step, on the direction of decentralization.

Be your own man, join a community of fellow thinkers.

Be in control of your life and resources.

The Beast (the State) is going to starve. Do not feed it. Let it die.

Vultures with plenty of financial resources are awaiting for the feast of a death State. They will acquire as much as they can from the old structures.

But before that there is suffering.

The starving Beast will devour many of it’s children.

Social chaos is approaching. Authoritarianism will grow.

Be independent, be sovereign, be ready.

Get rid of debt.

Search of reliable and sovereign ways to keep your wealth safe.

Get rid of media disinformation.

Search for independent thinkers.

Get rid of energy and food dependency.

OWN WHAT YOU NEED.”

Merlin stopped for a moment, looked at the Crypto Knights and then stared again deep into the Ball.

“For many years information has been available about what is really happening in the world.

Most do not want to hear.

People will be faced with reality either they want it or not.

This is called the information era.

Power struggle will be more and more over your mind, not over land.

Crave for quality information, think by yourself, get to the source.

On this new society everything is up to you.

You will need adaptability, initiative and resilience.

Survival will be the new reality for many.

In developed countries people don’t really know what scarcity is.

They will know again.”

Knights — What about the economy Merlin???

“ 2020 will be a year of growing scary events.

Old Structures however will still resist by deepening in the problem of debt.

Inflation is unavoidable.

Up to mid 2020s big sudden changes in money, finance and old structures will happen.

Bewilderment. Disorder. Repression.

Anything can happen. Prepare accordingly.

Banks and Financial institutions are in danger.

Banks have unlimited Fiat.

So for as long as Crypto is valued in Fiat it will grow strongly, it will be manipulated and it will be very volatile.

The Fate of Crypto is to grow in Fiat value.

But not all Crypto, not always. Beware.

Beware of the short term. Think long, think wise.

Crypto is a family of many.

Do not speak ill of other developments for fear of loosing value in yours.

Help other people on this transition times.

You will all benefit by helping each other.”

Knights — And what about CryptoLand Merlin???

Merlin’s Magic Crystal Ball started to glow intensely. It projected an image over the stone walls for everyone to see… It was KingdomMarketCap!!!

Merlin — For all of you non believers in the power of Crypto , this is one of the possibilities of a near Future in the CryptoKingdoms !

Just in case some people may think otherwise, PLEASE NOTE:

Merlin’s Magic Crystal Ball does not constitute financial advice!

