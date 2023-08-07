Game Changers: How WAGMI is Turning Web3 Gaming Challenges into Opportunities
Too Long; Didn't ReadWeb3 gaming presents its own set of challenges, with onboarding difficulties and crypto wallet requirements standing tall as the twin towers of entry barriers. WAGMI Games is tackling this problem head-on by exploring innovative solutions. Their strategy includes considering the integration of traditional payment methods and developing in-game currencies that are more stable than current cryptocurrencies.