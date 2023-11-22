Search icon
ReadWrite
    GAM3 Awards Returns to Celebrate Web3 Gaming: Shortlisted Final Nominees Revealedby@hackernoonevents
    1,477 reads

    GAM3 Awards Returns to Celebrate Web3 Gaming: Shortlisted Final Nominees Revealed

    Web3 gaming awards return bigger & better presented by GAM3S.GG & Magic Eden with $2M in Prizes & $100k Community Rewards; voting starts today.
    tech-stories #tech-stories #tech-events #gaming
