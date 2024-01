Too Long; Didn't Read

Platfarm Inc. has demonstrated its expertise in visual communication through the success of Mojitok, its Web2 service brand with more than 40M MAU, now entered Web3 with Gall3ry. Gall3ry aims to enhance the emotional value of holding NFTs and provide users with ownership of their digital assets. Users can create visually appealing Web3 profiles, track their NFT holding periods and display their NFT achievements.