GainsPad Finally Launches And Ushers In A New Era Of Web3 Fundraising

GAINS Associates has announced the launch of GainsPad, heralding a new era in Web3 fundraising. With a legacy spanning six years, a fully transparent team, and an unrivaled track record exemplified by the success of Gains Private, the inaugural launchpad, the new platform is poised to redefine the landscape of Initial Decentralized Offerings (IDOs).





As the team embarks on this journey, they invite individuals worldwide to join them in shaping the future of crypto fundraising. GainsPad presents a monumental opportunity, magnitudes larger than anything witnessed before in the IDO market. The team is not just offering a platform; they are fostering a community where participants can partake in life-changing deals, embodying the spirit of empowerment and inclusivity.

What Are The Key Highlights?

GainsPad introduces a novel approach to IDOs, focusing on accessibility and fairness while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and security. The platform boasts several key components designed to enhance the investor experience.





Firstly, there is the ‘ Refund Policy ,’ which helps safeguard investors against unforeseen circumstances. The policy ensures peace of mind during the token launch phase. Next, there is the ‘ Tiered System .’ With varying tiers tailored to different levels of engagement, participants can maximize their investment potential and increase their chances of securing allocations.





Finally, there is the ‘Whitelist Process.’ Through engaging educational content and quizzes, the team streamlines the whitelisting process, ensuring that only knowledgeable and committed community members gain access to exclusive opportunities. Alongside maintaining strong foundational principles, the team’s approach entails a dual strategy: seizing opportunities within burgeoning trends ahead of their peak and investing in emerging narratives and ecosystems preemptively. They also possess the capability to transparently raise funds on-chain by leveraging a consortium of angel investors under one unified entity.





Moreover, GAINS offers comprehensive support to various projects, including in-house marketing initiatives and facilitation of introductions to the platform’s expansive network encompassing over 250 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), different launchpads, venture capitalists (VCs), marketing agencies, news platforms, exchanges, and market makers (MMs).

Strategic Partnerships

GainsPad is proud to collaborate with industry-leading partners such as ETHDubai, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Trust Wallet. These partnerships underscore the team’s commitment to excellence and their dedication to providing unparalleled value to the community.





GAINS also boasts distinguished advisors such as Walid Benothman, known for his role in driving growth at 1INCH, Evan Luthra, a prominent Indian influencer, and Jonathan Faye, whose extensive experience includes a decade at the $125B AUM ODDO BHF, where he transitioned from a legal background to lead Open Innovation initiatives. Additionally, $GAINS has recently secured a listing on a premier centralized exchange.

Key Figures:

Evan Luthra





Evan Luthra, a renowned figure within the cryptocurrency and tech world, has been named twice by Forbes as part of their esteemed 30 under 30 list. His expertise spans across multiple domains, from his prolific work in tech entrepreneurship to his passion for nonfungible tokens.





Evan has been recognised by prestigious platforms like Forbes and Entrepreneur Magazine, thereby highlighting his impact as both an angel investor as well as a tech influencer. He is also a tech visionary with an impressive track record of creating more than 30 applications by the age of 17, in addition to fueling the growth of over 500 Web3 companies.





As a tech visionary, Evan’s influence extends to a market cap exceeding a whopping $100 billion. Evans has also been actively involved in the crypto space for years, successfully managing a cryptocurrency investment bank, as well as investing in projects such as Ripple and Hashgraph. Evan has also shared his knowledge globally through platforms like TEDx alongside various institutions, educating audiences on topics ranging from cryptocurrencies and blockchain to the future of decentralized autonomous organizations.





Walid Benothman





Walid's Leadership roles in companies like 1inch and Curv demonstrate his expertise in driving growth and strategy operations. Walid was also an early employee at Ripple. His strategic initiatives at both Curv and Ripple played a significant role in advancing the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, thereby culminating in the acquisition of Curv by PayPal.

Furthermore, from management consulting to creating the inaugural digitally managed semi-professional football club in Paris, Walid’s entrepreneurial spirit and foresight have also led to groundbreaking ventures at a consistent level.\

Jonathan Faye





Jonathan has over ten years of relevant experience within the world of finance, as proven by his work at the aforementioned ODDO BHF, a French-German investment bank with €150b AUM. Although he began as a lawyer, Jonathan nevertheless played an important part in M&A, regulatory affairs, and private equity as well as VC.





Eventually progressing to Global Head of Open Innovation, Jonathan concentrated on shaping corporate VC strategy while simultaneously pioneering blockchain technology for a modern age, supporting ventures such as Coinhouse and Ledger. Presently, Jonathan is in charge of JonVenture, his own advisory firm, providing key guidance to early-stage startups by utilizing his passion and experience for both angel investment and Web3.

Investment Opportunity

As a decentralized community VC established six years ago, GAINS operates a launchpad for private sales. Notably, the platform has deployed over $35 million for more than 300 projects, featuring notable successes such as Bloktopia (x1000), Quant Network (x500), Avalanche (x300), and Hashgraph (x50).





GAINS CEO, Alexandre Raffin, stated that “At GAINS, we are driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a steadfast commitment to our community. With the launch of GainsPad, we are democratizing access to groundbreaking projects and revolutionizing the way individuals participate in Web3 fundraising.”





To participate in GainsPad's IDOs, individuals are required to stake a minimum of 1,000 $GAINS, with additional tickets awarded for every 250 $GAINS staked. The aforementioned tiered system offers varying levels of bonuses and incentives, ensuring that each participant is rewarded according to their level of engagement and commitment.

About GAINS

GAINS Associates is the world's first decentralized venture capital firm, providing individuals holding $GAINS with access to the most promising crypto projects. With over six years of experience and a history of ultra-high return deals, GAINS is shaping the future of DeFi.

GAINS stands for ‘Group Action Is Never Small’, symbolizing the collaborative spirit that is the essence of blockchain and decentralization.





For individuals seeking to invest in the next generation of crypto unicorns, GainsPad represents the ultimate destination. GAINS remains steadfast in its mission to remove entry barriers to investing and empower individuals to seize opportunities in the crypto space. With a proven track record and a commitment to excellence, there is no better time than now to get started with GAINS as they have a fully doxxed team, an impressive track record for their first platform, Gains Private, that was launched back in 2021, and the fact that the team is finally ready to tap into the IDO market, which is a 10-20x bigger opportunity with potentially massive returns up for grabs.





Visit the official website for further information and join GAINS’ Telegram channel to engage with the team members who are dedicated to assisting customers every step of the way. For regular updates, check out the X , LinkedIn , Discord , Facebook , Instagram , Medium , TikTok , and YouTube channels as well.

