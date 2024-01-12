Futurism in Africa: Creating New Realities With The Power of Technology
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe significant impact of technology on society, culture and economy is undeniable. It has now become common to discuss technology together with innovation, as well as becoming a growing consideration for the government, the law, social initiatives and for families to contend with. In this article, we will dive deeper into the possibilities that exist for young Gambia, full of innovative and energetic minds who seek better opportunities and environments to thrive, to technologically advance their nations and to contribute their innovative solutions to the global landscape.