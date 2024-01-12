Search icon
    Futurism in Africa: Creating New Realities With The Power of Technology
    Futurism in Africa: Creating New Realities With The Power of Technology

    January 12th 2024
    The significant impact of technology on society, culture and economy is undeniable. It has now become common to discuss technology together with innovation, as well as becoming a growing consideration for the government, the law, social initiatives and for families to contend with. In this article, we will dive deeper into the possibilities that exist for young Gambia, full of innovative and energetic minds who seek better opportunities and environments to thrive, to technologically advance their nations and to contribute their innovative solutions to the global landscape.
    @zraso

    Zaira Rasool

    Software Engineer with a background in community development. On a mission to bring soul to the cyber world.

