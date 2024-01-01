Zaira Rasool
@zraso
Software Engineer with a background in community development. On a mission to bring soul to the cyber world.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @zraso's 3 stories for 1 days 18 hours and 49 minutes.
cybersecurity
artificial-intelligence
africa
ai-and-security
amadou-a.-bah
zaira-rasool
alieu-saidy
future-of-ai
Brian, Brian Berner is an advertising media and technology executive with over 15 years of experience.
T de Souza, Developed Active Logic and Antistar: Rising; Intelligent control guy; narrative, immersive stuff
Michael Gradek, CEO at Deeder.io
Podcast, Tune in to Listen to Tech Stories from HackerNoon 2-3 times a week!
karencartar08, Sr. Software Engineer | Business Analyst|Passionate Blogger| Write Trending topics for Xicom.biz