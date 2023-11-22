Future3 Campus And TON Foundation Announce Bootcamp For Mini-App Builders In TON's Ecosystem

Too Long; Didn't Read Future3 Campus, in partnership with The Open Network (TON) Foundation, has today announced the launch of The TON Bootcamp. The program will run for five months and offer selected participants a chance to receive significant funding for their projects. The Bootcamp is focused on supporting projects building real-world payment and gaming solutions to seamlessly integrate into TON's Web3 ecosystem in Telegram.