Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Future3 Campus And TON Foundation Announce Bootcamp For Mini-App Builders In TON's Ecosystemby@chainwire

    Future3 Campus And TON Foundation Announce Bootcamp For Mini-App Builders In TON's Ecosystem

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Future3 Campus, in partnership with The Open Network (TON) Foundation, has today announced the launch of The TON Bootcamp. The program will run for five months and offer selected participants a chance to receive significant funding for their projects. The Bootcamp is focused on supporting projects building real-world payment and gaming solutions to seamlessly integrate into TON's Web3 ecosystem in Telegram.
    featured image - Future3 Campus And TON Foundation Announce Bootcamp For Mini-App Builders In TON's Ecosystem
    web3 #web3 #ton #chainwire #press-release
    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture

    @chainwire

    Chainwire

    The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

    Receive Stories from @chainwire

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    DCI Pioneer Aethir Joins NVIDIA Inception
    Published at Nov 01, 2023 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Introducing .box – The World’s First Blockchain Native DNS Routable Domain
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Rethinking Cryptoeconomics - Part 4: Rethinking MEV Dynamics for Equitable Blockchain Societies
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by delegate0x #cryptoeconomics
    Article Thumbnail
    Using Witnet to Overcome The Challenges of Developing A Truly Multichain Oracle Network
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by oraclesummit #blockchain-oracle-summit
    Article Thumbnail
    43 Stories To Learn About Financial Services
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #financial-services
    Article Thumbnail
    418 Stories To Learn About Fintech
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #fintech
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!