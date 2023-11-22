Future3 Campus And TON Foundation Announce Bootcamp For Mini-App Builders In TON's Ecosystem
Too Long; Didn't ReadFuture3 Campus, in partnership with The Open Network (TON) Foundation, has today announced the launch of The TON Bootcamp. The program will run for five months and offer selected participants a chance to receive significant funding for their projects. The Bootcamp is focused on supporting projects building real-world payment and gaming solutions to seamlessly integrate into TON's Web3 ecosystem in Telegram.