Future of Ownership: Dystopian or Utopian?

For thousands of years, ownership was an essential aspiration for humankind, but there are signs that this is changing. I conducted a comprehensive study to discover scenarios about the future of ownership. I collected articles about the new ventures that deal with ownable assets between 2015-2020. I asked 12 individuals from Iran, China, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands to list these trends' first-order and second-order consequences by considering their experiences in their lives. According to the outcomes, I developed these three scenarios.