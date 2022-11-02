Functions in Python—Easy or Hard to Learn & Master?

Too Long; Didn't Read

In this post, I'll give the brief intro of each 6 highly used ML packages, what is the purpose and when to use. Scikit-learn provides utilities for data preprocessing, model selection, tuning and evaluation all via a common interface of transform, fit and predict commands. Pycaret simplifies the process further by including AutoML aspects such as automated data preprocessing and model selection. Keras markets itself as ‘an API designed for human beings, not machines” and is a high-level wrapper for interacting with TensorFlow.