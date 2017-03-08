Functional JavaScript: Decoupling methods from their objects

Site Color
One thing I always end up doing in my project is decoupling methods from their objects.
map,
filter and
reduce are not the only ones, but they are definitely among the first to be given freedom.
Decoupling a method allows it to be free of the limitations imposed by their parent object as well as giving us more freedom in the ways we can express our code.
To keep things simple, let’s limit ourselves to just extracting
map from Array. Fortunately JavaScript’s prototypal inheritance makes this easy for us as the function we want is just sitting at
Array.prototype.map. One cool thing about JavaScript is that we can call this method directly. We just have to use
.call because
map expects a
this parameter.
Sprinkle in a little curry (future article) and we end up with this neat little one liner…
const map = f => x => Array.prototype.map.call(x, f)
We can now call our
map function sans-Array!
There are many different ways of calling
map and due to V8 engine optimizations and there’s really no difference in performance.
Any performance difference is not significant and these numbers will change every time. The takeaway should be these methods are equal.
Now that is a great question! Arguably the best question. I think this is best explained with code instead of words, so let’s just dive straight in.
document.querySelectorAll (and similar methods) do not return an Array, they return a NodeList and a NodeList does not contain a
map method. There are some magic tricks you can do to convert a NodeList into an Array, but conversion is not necessary as our
map can enumerate over a NodeList with as if it were an Array.
We can even
map over a string without the need to first cast it to an array of characters.
Decoupling allows us to easily turn an object mapping into a list mapping:
We can even
map over objects.
Decoupling allows us to compose functions:
Decoupling (with curry) allows us to partially apply the function arguments and create new functions.
Say goodbye to
this!!!
In this example
cat.speak works but
catSpeak does not work because the
this context changes. What a pain! Instead we can decouple the
speak method and never worry about
this ever again!
Then we can create new functions that use our decoupled functions.
Today we have learned there many benefits of decoupling methods and extracting them from their objects. Decoupling allows a function to be used in more places and different types of objects as well as opening it up to be composed with other functions. We also eliminate all references to the
this context, which that alone is enough for me!
