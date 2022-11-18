FTX Invested in the Billions in many projects, but kept little to no records

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 14 of 20. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE H. Custody of Other Assets and Investments

III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

H - Custody of Other Assets and Investments

69. The FTX Group had billions in investments other than cryptocurrency, as suggested above in the descriptions of the four Silos. However, the main companies in the Alameda Silo and the Ventures Silo did not keep complete books and records of their investments and activities.





70. The Debtors are creating a balance sheet and other financial statements for the Alameda Silo and the Ventures Silo as of the Petition Date. The Debtors are doing so from the ‘bottom-up’ by using the records of cash transactions at the Debtors, and also are reviewing various third-party sources to locate investments.





