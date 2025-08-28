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From Yeezy to Sleazy: The Dark Side of Star-Powered Crypto

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byMichael Jerlis@MichaelJerlis

CEO @ EMCD

August 28th, 2025
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Michael Jerlis@MichaelJerlis

CEO @ EMCD

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web3#crypto-scams#celebrity-memecoins#pump-and-dump#crypto-security#kanye-west#sec#meme-token#hackernoon-top-story

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