Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    From Type IIA String Theory to SU(3) Chiral Perturbation Theoryby@multiversetheory

    From Type IIA String Theory to SU(3) Chiral Perturbation Theory

    by Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be3mFebruary 22nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This chapter delves into the calculation of SU(3) Low Energy Coupling Constants (LECs) within Type IIA string theory, incorporating holographic computations and elucidating the relationship between theoretical models.
    featured image - From Type IIA String Theory to SU(3) Chiral Perturbation Theory
    Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Gopal Yadav, Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Technology & Chennai Mathematical Institute.

    Abstract

    Acknowledgment

    PART I

    Chapter 1: Introduction

    Chapter 2: SU(3) LECs from Type IIA String Theory

    Chapter 3: Deconfinement Phase Transition in Thermal QCD-Like Theories at Intermediate Coupling in the Absence and Presence of Rotation

    Chapter 4: Conclusion and Future Outlook


    PART II

    Chapter 5: Introduction

    Chapter 6: Page Curves of Reissner-Nordström Black Hole in HD Gravity

    Chapter 7: Entanglement Entropy and Page Curve from the M-Theory Dual of Thermal QCD Above Tc at Intermediate Coupling

    Chapter 8: Black Hole Islands in Multi-Event Horizon Space-Times

    Chapter 9: Multiverse in Karch-Randall Braneworld

    Chapter 10: Conclusion and Future outlook


    APPENDIX A

    APPENDIX B

    APPENDIX C


    Bibliography

    CHAPTER 2 - SU(3) LECS FROM TYPE IIA STRING THEORY

    This chapter is based on the paper [2]. Some portion of [2] is already present in a thesis of one of the co-authors (VY) [83]. Detailed calculations of the relevant quantities appearing in this chapter are given in [83]. Hence, we will quote those results in appendix A without going into the details and use those results to calculate the low energy coupling constants (LECs) of SU(3) chiral perturbation theory in the chiral limit.

    2.1 Introduction



    Holographic computation of SU(3) LECs was done in [84] from the top-down Sakai-Sugimoto model [90]. The Sakai-Sugimoto model is not UV complete. The Lagrangian obtained in [84] is different from the SU(3) χPT Lagrangian given in [87]. The paper [91] contains the relationship between the SU(3) LECs and the coupling constants obtained in [84]. We obtained these LECs from a UV complete top-down holographic dual. The gravity dual is type IIA string theory in the presence of higher derivative terms. Type IIA background had been obtained by descending back from the M-theory to type IIA string theory.

    2.2 SU(3) Chiral Perturbation Theory Lagrangian and the Phenomenological Values of LECs

    The term appearing in the SU(3) χPT Lagrangian at O(p 4 ) with one-loop renormalized low energy constants (LECs),Li and Hi , in chiral limit are written as follows [87]:



    The divergent piece, λ(µ) appearing in (2.2) is given below.



    where d = 4. The phenomenological values of the one-loop renormalized SU(3) LECs appearing in (2.1) are listed in the table 2.1 [89]. In table 2.2 sources from where the LECs have been extracted is given for the column titled GL 1985 [87]. In the chiral perturbation




    theory that is used in gauge-gravity duality, the holographic renormalization acts as the analogue of the one-loop renormalization. The eleven dimensional on-shell supergravity action including O(β) correction was worked out in [3] and written below:


    2.3 Holographic Computation of SU(3) LECs














    The simplified expressions of the radial integrals appearing in (2.18) are given in the appendix A. Relation between SU(3) LECs of [87] (equation (2.1)) and couplings appearing from holographic computation (equation (2.15)) was obtained in [91]:












    2.4 Summary

    In this chapter, we computed the LECs of SU(3) chiral perturbation theory from the type IIA string dual inclusive of O(R4 ) corrections. We constructed the SU(3) Lagrangian and obtained the coupling constants from the radial integrals quoted in appendix A. We already mention in the beginning of this chapter that we have used the results of [2, 83] to do our calculations in this chapter. My contribution has been presented in this chapter.




    All the above points are summarised in the table 2.3.




    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be HackerNoon profile picture
    Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be@multiversetheory
    Delving into the ethereal fabric that connects the multiverse, with an adept exploration of the aetheric realms.
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #string-theory #multiverse-theory #phenomenology #black-hole-physics #hooft-coupling #thermal-qcd-phenomenology #uv-complete-theories #sakai-sugimoto-model

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Thetechstreetnow

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Page Curves of Reissner-Nordström Black Hole in HD Gravity
    by multiversetheory
    Jan 20, 1970
    #string-theory
    Article Thumbnail
    The Resolution to Our Black Hole Study
    by magnetosphere
    Jan 20, 1970
    #black-hole-physics
    Article Thumbnail
    All the References That We Used in Our Black Hole Study So You Can Continue to Learn
    by magnetosphere
    Jan 20, 1970
    #black-hole-physics
    Article Thumbnail
    Introducing Hydrodynamic Simulation Setup and Magnetohydrodynamic Simulation Setup: What Are They?
    by magnetosphere
    Jan 20, 1970
    #black-hole-physics
    Article Thumbnail
    GRMHD Primer and Definitions: Everything You Need to Know
    by magnetosphere
    Jan 20, 1970
    #black-hole-physics
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas