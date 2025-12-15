From Reactive to Autonomous: The Future of the AI Data Flywheel

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byGlobalHawk@knightbat2040

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December 15th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai#automation#autonomous-learning-loop#model-editing#data-flywheel#ai-systems#ai-development#data-curation

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